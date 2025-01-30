WAR ROOM: Latest Recruit Scoop and Team News on Rutgers Athletics

Every week, TheKnightReport.Net publisher Richard O’Leary and his team of Rutgers Athletics experts put together the War Room, a jam-packed article with updates on Scarlet Knights recruiting and team news. This format allows die hard Rutgers fans that are subscribers on the site to learn more about their favorite team!

Rutgers Basketball HC Steve Pikiell on the win over Northwestern: “Tough place to play and they play great here at home. Chris (Collins) does as a great job here as anybody else. We've had some obstacles, sickness, injuries and our guys fought through it, I'm proud of them. These two guys (Ace Bailey, Tyson Acuff) were awesome the whole night, but it was a great team win, road win.”

Pikiell on Ace Bailey's 37-point performance: "When he's going like that, he can create in a lot of different ways. He can score going to the basket, score from three, he's a terrific mid-range guy and we try to get him involved in every game. You guys will talk about the points, but I will talk about the blocks, he helps us in a lot of different ways."

Pikiell on Dylan Harper’s injury: “He hasn't practiced, he's in a boot. We hope to get Dylan back soon, but he hasn't practiced, he's in a boot. We want him back 100%, don't know what that means.”

Northwestern Basketball HC Chris Collins on Ace Bailey's performance: "If he gets going, he's really hard to stop. He's 6-10 and can shoot over top of you and that's what you saw. We were really trying to get him to put the ball on the floor and that's where I was disappointed. He got a number in the first half where he just jabbed and shot in our face. In the second half, we did a better job of getting him and I think he was 4-for-10 in that half. In the first half, he was getting to his sweet spots, jabbing us, shooting in our face and that was not the gameplan. Give him credit, he's really talented and our guys haven't seen a guy with that size and that skillset, so give him credit for making those shots and really putting the team on his back offensively. He's going to score no matter, we just wanted him to get more twos. Really what we were doing in the second half, he was taking pull up jumpers, we fouled him a couple times, but we did start getting him to miss. That's what we tried to do in the first half, but we just did not do that at all.