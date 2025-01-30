TKR POD: Chris Hewitt Jr. commits, DC Search + Ace Bailey scores 37pts

Mike and Richie break down the commitment of Four-Star DB Chris Hewitt Jr. out of Calvert Hall in Maryland, what he brings as a player and how his commitment came together (2:00).

They then discuss some players Richie is about to put FutureCasts in for (10:00). They then discuss the open DC role (14:00) before pivoting to hoops talk to discuss the Q1 road win at Northwestern (20:00). They close by announcing our newest giveaway and us looking for a new sponsor! (32:00).