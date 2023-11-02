The Official 2024 Rutgers Football schedule
On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference took to the Big Ten Network to officially announce each program's 2024 football schedule as the conference will be adding four new programs starting next season.
With that being said, here's the official 2024 Rutgers Football schedule.
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
August 31st
|
vs. Howard Bison
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
September 7th
|
vs. Akron Zips
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
September 14th
|
BYE WEEK
|
.
|
September 21st
|
at Virginia Tech Hokies
|
Lane Stadium
(Blacksburg, Virginia)
|
September 28th
|
vs. Washington Huskies
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
October 5th
|
at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|
Memorial Stadium
(Lincoln, NE)
|
October 12th
|
vs. Wisconsin Badgers
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
October 19th
|
vs. UCLA Bruins
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
October 26th
|
at USC Trojans
|
LA Memorial Coliseum
(Los Angeles, CA)
|
November 2nd
|
BYE WEEK
|
.
|
November 9th
|
vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 16th
|
at Maryland Terrapins
|
SECU Stadium
(College Park, MD)
|
November 23rd
|
vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
|
SHI Stadium
(Piscataway, NJ)
|
November 30th
|
at Michigan State Spartans
|
Spartan Stadium
(East Lansing, MI)
