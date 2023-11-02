Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

The Official 2024 Rutgers Football schedule

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

On Thursday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference took to the Big Ten Network to officially announce each program's 2024 football schedule as the conference will be adding four new programs starting next season.

With that being said, here's the official 2024 Rutgers Football schedule.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

THE 2024 RUTGERS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT LOCATION

August 31st

vs. Howard Bison

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, NJ)

September 7th

vs. Akron Zips

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, NJ)

September 14th

BYE WEEK

.

September 21st

at Virginia Tech Hokies

Lane Stadium

(Blacksburg, Virginia)

September 28th

vs. Washington Huskies

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, NJ)

October 5th

at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Memorial Stadium

(Lincoln, NE)

October 12th

vs. Wisconsin Badgers

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, NJ)

October 19th

vs. UCLA Bruins

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, NJ)

October 26th

at USC Trojans

LA Memorial Coliseum

(Los Angeles, CA)

November 2nd

BYE WEEK

.

November 9th

vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, NJ)

November 16th

at Maryland Terrapins

SECU Stadium

(College Park, MD)

November 23rd

vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

SHI Stadium

(Piscataway, NJ)

November 30th

at Michigan State Spartans

Spartan Stadium

(East Lansing, MI)
BOLD = HOME GAME

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board

Talk about it on the Rutgers Football Free Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement