TheKnightReport - The off the field assts. who could step up for Rutgers if a coach gets sick

This offseason was arguably the craziest offseason in college football history with the whole COVID-19 pandemic putting everything into question.

The latest question being asked by many fans is what happens if the head coach gets sick and is forced to step away from the program? The NCAA will now allow programs to promote analysts to on-field positions if a coach gets sick.

FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL OCTOBER 1st, 2020 — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

The new rule would allow off the field coaches to step up if/when a current coach is absent due to sickness.

This is a positive as Rutgers Football has a decent amount of off the field coaches who have head coaching experience at both the high school and college level.

Here’s a look at who could step up for the Scarlet Knights in the unfortunate event that one of its coaches goes down to illness.