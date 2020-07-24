TheKnightReport - The off the field assts. who could step up for Rutgers if a coach gets sick

The off the field assts. who could step up for Rutgers if a coach gets sick
This offseason was arguably the craziest offseason in college football history with the whole COVID-19 pandemic putting everything into question.
The latest question being asked by many fans is what happens if the head coach gets sick and is forced to step away from the program? The NCAA will now allow programs to promote analysts to on-field positions if a coach gets sick.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL OCTOBER 1st, 2020 — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
The new rule would allow off the field coaches to step up if/when a current coach is absent due to sickness.
This is a positive as Rutgers Football has a decent amount of off the field coaches who have head coaching experience at both the high school and college level.
Here’s a look at who could step up for the Scarlet Knights in the unfortunate event that one of its coaches goes down to illness.
JOE SUSAN
Previous head coaching stops:
— Davidson (2000)
— Bucknell (2010-2018)
The New Jersey native seems like the ideal candidate to step up if need be as he’s the only assistant on staff that has head coaching experience at multiple stops.
In his lone year as head coach at Davidson, coach Susan went 10-0 and won the FCS Mid-Major head coach of the year. He also made a struggling Bucknell program respectable, winning five or more games in his nine seasons in charge.
Add in the fact that he has coaching experience at Rutgers previously and he seems like the perfect candidate to step up if needed.
ROB HINSON
Previous head coaching stops:
— Timber Creek Regional High School
— USA Football U19 team
The Rutgers-Camden alum is one of the best high school coaches in South Jersey history as he is already in the South Jersey Hall of Fame. Coach Hinson led the Timber Creek Chargers to four sectional titles and seven championship appearances during his tenure as the head coach.
The intriguing part here is that coach Hinson was also the head coach for the USA Football U-19 team this past year.
Add in the fact that he was a 25-year veteran in the Air Force reaching the rank as Master Sergeant and he seems like the perfect assistant to step up if need be.
DAN SPITTAL
Previous head coaching stops:
— Eastern Camden County Regional High School
This one might be a little bit of a reach, but Spittal spent 13 seasons as the head coach of Eastern High School down in South Jersey. During his tenure as head coach he saw his team make the playoffs eight times and won a state title in 2003.
He also has offensive coordinator experience at the DIII level working at TCNJ as the OC/TEs coach, where he coached five all-conference players.
Not to mention he’s also coached some of the best DBs to ever come out of South Jersey in Logan Ryan and Eli Apple.