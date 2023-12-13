The latest salaries for Rutgers Football coaching staff
With some new contracts recently announced, The Knight Report has decided to look into what this year's staff’s salaries look like following the 2023 season.
— OC/QB Kirk Ciarrocca ($1.4mil) expires February 2027
— DC Joe Harasymiak ($1.25mil) -- expires February 2027
— WRs Dave Brock ($550k) -- expires February 2025
— CBs Mark Orphey ($400k) -- expires February 2025
— DL Marquise Watson ($400k) -- expires February 2025
— OL Pat Flaherty ($400k) -- expires February 2025
— TEs Andrew Aurich ($350k) -- expires February 2025
— LBs Corey Hetherman ($300k) -- expires February 2024
— RBs Damiere Shaw ($250k) -- expires February 2024
— S Drew Lascari ($225k) -- expires February 2024
**All numbers are according to an open records request made by The Knight Report.**
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board