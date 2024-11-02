Women's Soccer Advances in Big Ten Tournament on OT Goal

Sophomore Ashley Baran fired home the winning goal just over four minutes into overtime as the Scarlet Knights downed the Michigan State Spartans, 2-1, in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

The regular season matchup between these two squads was a hard-fought defensive battle that ended in a 1-1 draw on September 29, where both teams scored late goals in the last 11 minutes of the game.

But things were different this time around.

Just 37 seconds into the match, Michigan State was awarded a goal before many fans had even reached their seats at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. When a crossing pass was deflected by a Rutgers defender and just trickled over the line ahead of RU goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer’s sliding save attempt, Michigan State took the lead, 1-0.

Down a goal less than a minute into the game, Rutgers was forced to immediately step up the intensity, pressing in the offensive zone and playing with a fast, physical style to get chances.

Not surprisingly, the instrument of that intensity was RU senior Riley Tiernan.

Seemingly everywhere in the offensive zone, Tiernan was creating chances, taking shots, and setting up teammates with excellent passes.

All that effort paid off when Tiernan’s crossing pass found fellow senior Gia Girman, who put the ball past MSU goalkeeper Kaitlyn Parks to bring the game level, 1-1, at 30:11.