Viewing Guide: What games should Rutgers fans watch this weekend?

The bye week could not have come at a more crucial time for Rutgers Football considering its injuries and the loss of four straight games. That being said, there are plenty of games for Scarlet Knights fans to look out for to get a better idea of what lies ahead in the home stretch of the regular season.

MINNESOTA @ No. 24 ILLLINOIS

TV: FS1 KICKOFF: 12:00pm ET REASON TO WATCH: Facing Minnesota on 11/9 and Illinois on 11/23 This is a game where Rutgers fans could theoretically kill two birds with one stone. Not only do the Scarlet Knights face the Golden Gophers (5-3, 3-2) at SHI Stadium next Saturday, but they also take on the Fighting Illini (6-2,3-2) at home in two weeks. Both squads present challenges of their own as Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer is riding high after throwing a season-high four touchdowns in last week's 48-23 win over Maryland. Darius Taylor also leads the Gophers' rushing attack with 104 carries for 513 yards and seven touchdowns while Daniel Jackson has compiled 51 receptions for 568 yards and three scores. On the flip side, Illinois enters the game licking its wounds following a 38-9 loss to No. 1 Oregon. For better or worse, the Fighting Illini have been a team living on the edge as their previous four games were decided by 14 points or less. Luke Altmyer has pioneered the Illini's offense to the tune of 15 touchdowns and 1,667 yards while only throwing three interceptions. Wide receiver Pat Bryant has been on the receiving end of seven of those touchdowns while recording 34 receptions for 510 yards. Kaden Feagin leads Illinois on the ground with 67 carries for 306 yards and three touchdowns. Minnesota currently enters as three-point favorites with an over/under set at 45.5.

No. 13 INDIANA @ MICHIGAN STATE