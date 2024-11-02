Viewing Guide: What games should Rutgers fans watch this weekend?

in other news
The bye week could not have come at a more crucial time for Rutgers Football considering its injuries and the loss of four straight games.
That being said, there are plenty of games for Scarlet Knights fans to look out for to get a better idea of what lies ahead in the home stretch of the regular season.
MINNESOTA @ No. 24 ILLLINOIS
TV: FS1
KICKOFF: 12:00pm ET
REASON TO WATCH: Facing Minnesota on 11/9 and Illinois on 11/23
This is a game where Rutgers fans could theoretically kill two birds with one stone. Not only do the Scarlet Knights face the Golden Gophers (5-3, 3-2) at SHI Stadium next Saturday, but they also take on the Fighting Illini (6-2,3-2) at home in two weeks.
Both squads present challenges of their own as Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer is riding high after throwing a season-high four touchdowns in last week's 48-23 win over Maryland. Darius Taylor also leads the Gophers' rushing attack with 104 carries for 513 yards and seven touchdowns while Daniel Jackson has compiled 51 receptions for 568 yards and three scores.
On the flip side, Illinois enters the game licking its wounds following a 38-9 loss to No. 1 Oregon. For better or worse, the Fighting Illini have been a team living on the edge as their previous four games were decided by 14 points or less.
Luke Altmyer has pioneered the Illini's offense to the tune of 15 touchdowns and 1,667 yards while only throwing three interceptions. Wide receiver Pat Bryant has been on the receiving end of seven of those touchdowns while recording 34 receptions for 510 yards. Kaden Feagin leads Illinois on the ground with 67 carries for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Minnesota currently enters as three-point favorites with an over/under set at 45.5.
No. 13 INDIANA @ MICHIGAN STATE
TV: Peacock
KICKOFF: 3:30pm ET
REASON TO WATCH: Facing Michigan State on 11/30
It has been a rocky road for Michigan State (4-4, 2-3) under first-year head coach Jonathan Smith as the Spartans have lost four of their last five with their lone win coming against Iowa 32-20 on Oct. 19.
Michigan State is coming off a tough 24-17 loss to heated-rival Michigan where the Spartans got the ball all the way down to Michigan's 16-yard line before the Wolverines came up with a game-saving stop with 1:52 remaining to keep its bowl bid alive.
It has been a tough season for quarterback Aidan Chiles as the sophomore has tossed for 1,657 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Former Scarlet Knight Kay'ron Lynch-Adams leads the Spartan's rushing attack with 92 carries for 459 yards and two touchdowns while Nick Marsh recorded 28 catches for 475 yards and two scores.
Things do not get any easier for Michigan State as it is set to face arguably the hottest team in all of college football. In just his first year as head coach of Indiana, Curt Cignetti has revitalized the program and given it its first 8-0 start since 1967 (5-0 in conference play). The Hoosiers have yet to trail this season with each victory coming by double digits. They are also coming off a 56-7 shellacking over Nebraska with their 49-point margin of victory being the biggest in conference play since 1945.
Quarterback Kurtis Rourke leads Indiana's high-powered offense with 1,941 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Running back Justice Ellison has also contributed 102 carries for 637 yards and nine touchdowns while Elijah Sarratt tallied 33 catches for 590 yards and three scores.
Indiana currently enters as eight-point favorites with an over/under set at 52.5.
