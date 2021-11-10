The latest from Rutgers 4-star RB commit Sam Brown
When we last spoke with Rivals four-star running back and 2022 Rutgers commit Sam Brown, his team was 3-0 on the year and the Scarlet Knights were a day away from doing the same before they took on...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news