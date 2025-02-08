Projecting the 2025 Rutgers Baseball Starting Lineup

Rutgers Baseball is about a week away from Opening Day versus Kennesaw State and the Scarlet Knights did nearly a complete overhaul of the roster from last season and that includes some of the starting lineup. Now the Scarlet Knights lost All-American infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer, so they will have to replace him, but they also returned some key players and added a few others via the Transfer Portal, so there's going to be some new faces in the room and here's how we see the weekend rotation rounding out.

CATCHER - MATT CHATELLE

Junior catcher Matt Chatelle was an offseason pickup for the Scarlet Knights, joining via the Transfer Portal after two seasons of consistent playing time at Merrimack. The belief is that Chatelle is the Opening Day catcher for Rutgers even with former Miami transfer, JD Jones still on the roster. In the 2024 season, Chatelle started in all 43 games and slashed .318/.380/.563 with 51 hits, six doubles, 11 home runs, 46 RBIs, and a .943 OPS. He was also named First Team All-NEC last season.

FIRST BASEMAN - TY DOUCETTE

One of the few returning starters from last season is sophomore first baseman Ty Doucette. The left-handed hitter had a good freshman season for the Scarlet Knights and played with an injured hamstring. In his freshman season, Doucette slashed .321/.388/.556 with 52 hits, 11doubles, nine home runs, 49 RBIs, and a .944 OPS. On D1 Baseball, Doucette is the 41st-ranked first baseman heading into the season.

SECOND BASEMAN - JT THOMPSON

Another offseason acquisition for the Scarlet Knights was middle infielder JT Thompson, who joins the program via the JUCO ranks. He is a left-handed hitting infielder with good bat-to-ball skills and plays very sound defense. In the 2024 season, Thompson played in 52 games for Ranger College and slashed .295/.479/.423 with 46 hits, 10 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 48 runs scored, and a .902 OPS.

THIRD BASEMAN - PABLO SANTOS

Junior infielder Pablo Santos didn’t start many games for the Scarlet Knights last season, but he's projected everyday third baseman for Rutgers heading into the 2025 season. There’s also a possibility Santos could even pitch a bit out of the bullpen this season if needed. In his collegiate career, Santos has played in 20 game and batted .222 last season with eight hits, one double, one triple, three runs scored, and eight RBIs. Santos could also play some second base and outfield as well.

SHORTSTOP - YOMAR CARRERAS

True freshman infielder Yomar Carreras is the projected starting shortstop for the Scarlet Knights this season, he's a switch-hitting infielder that impressed in the fall with his defensive abilities and effort. On Perfect Game, Carreras was a Top 500 prospect and the No. 141 overall ranked shortstop the No. 25 overall of New Jersey in the Class of 2024.

LEFT FIELDER - BRENNAN HYDE

Another transfer that’s expected to start for the Scarlet Knights this season is outfielder Brennan Hyde, who makes the big leap up from DIII level, where he had four productive seasons with Nichols College. During the 2024 season, Hyde started in all 42 games and slashed .395/.512/.661 with 64 hits, 14 doubles, nine home runs, 55 RBIs, 19stolen bases, and a 1.173 OPS. Hyde was also a DII All-American and Gold Glove winner last season.

CENTER FIELDER - PEYTON BONDS

Sophomore outfielder Peyton Bonds was one of the biggest additions for the Scarlet Knights last offseason, as the Campbell outfielder played pretty well in his lone season with Campbell University. During his freshman season, Bonds played in 41 games (36 starts) and slashed .267/.341/.427 with 40 hits, seven doubles, five home runs, 21 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, and a .768 OPS, while being named to the CAA All-Rookie Team. Not to mention, he is also the nephew of the home run king, Barry Bonds.

RIGHT FIELDER - TREVOR COHEN

Another key starter that returns from last season is outfielder Trevor Cohen. The left-handed hitting outfielder is back for his third season with the Scarlet Knights and is one of the more underrated hitters in the Big Ten Conferece, In his sophomore season, Cohen played and started in all 50 games, while slashing .324/.400/.406 with 67 hits, eight doubles, three triples, one home run, 30 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, and a .806 OPS.

