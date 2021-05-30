The latest from Rutgers 2022 WR commit JoJo Bermudez
It feels like an eternity, but just over six months ago, Rutgers landed its second 2022 commitment in Cedar Creek (NJ) standout wide receiver Jovanni “JoJo” Bermudez.
Wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and secondary coach Fran Brown have been in communication with him since his big game against St. Joseph Hammonton (NJ) and he committed on an offer the following week.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news