It feels like an eternity, but just over six months ago, Rutgers landed its second 2022 commitment in Cedar Creek (NJ) standout wide receiver Jovanni “JoJo” Bermudez.

Wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood and secondary coach Fran Brown have been in communication with him since his big game against St. Joseph Hammonton (NJ) and he committed on an offer the following week.

