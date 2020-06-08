News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-08 16:57:07 -0500') }} football Edit

The latest from Rutgers 2021 RB target Audric Estime

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Recruiting Insider
@ryanwpatti

Head coach Greg Schiano has displayed consistency on the recruiting trail since retaking the reigns in Piscataway and his pursuit of St. Joseph Regional (NJ) running back Audric Estime has helped m...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}