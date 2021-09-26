The Front Office Invitational set to feature some of NJ's best next weekend
New Jersey is home to some of the best high school basketball in the country and that talent will be on display next weekend at The Front Office Invitational.
The event, which will take place at Roselle Catholic, will feature 20 games across three days with many of the Garden States best programs competing. Along with some of the top teams and talent from New Jersey, a handful of top programs from Pennsylvania will also make the trek east to compete in the star-studded field.
Below, we take a look at the schedule and what prospects are the ones to watch in each game.
OCTOBER 1st -- FRIDAY AFTERNOON
4:30PM -- Union vs. St. Joe's-Montvale
5:50PM -- St. Joe's Montvale vs. Ramapo
7:10PM -- St. Peter's Prep vs. Elizabeth
('22 Mark Armstrong)
8:30PM -- Ranney School vs. Arts
(23 Isaac Hester, '23 Elijon Nix, '23 Spencer Joyner, '24 Savod Godwin)
OCTOBER 2nd -- SATURDAY ALL DAY
8:00AM -- Ramapo vs. Union
9:20AM -- Newark East Side vs. Ranney School
('22 Dave Olaniyi, '23 Isaac Hester)
10:40AM -- West Catholic (PA) vs. Rutgers Prep
('23 Anthony Finkley, '23 Jadin Collins)
NOON -- Bergen Catholic vs. Archbishop Ryan
('22 William Richardson, '24 Elliot Cadeau, '24 Terry Copeland)
1:20PM -- St. Peter's Prep vs. West Catholic (PA)
('22 Mark Armstrong)
2:40PM -- St. Benedict's Prep vs. Bergen Catholic
('23 Aaron Clark, '23 Tyler Bey, '23 Ty-Laur Johnson, '22 William Richardson, '24 Elliot Cadeau, '24 Terry Copeland)
4:00PM -- Neumann Gorretti (PA) vs. Patrick School (NJ)
('23 Sultan Adewale, '22 Zion Cruz, '24 James Moore)
5:20PM -- Trenton Catholic vs. St. Benedict's Prep
('23 Aaron Clark, '23 Tyler Bey, '23 Ty-Laur Johnson)
6:40PM -- Roselle Catholic vs. Neumann Gorretti (PA)
('22 Corey Floyd Jr, '23 Simeon Wilcher, 23 Sultan Adewale)
8:00PM -- Immaculate Conception vs. Trenton Catholic
OCTOBER 3rd -- SATURDAY ALL DAY
9:20AM -- Arts vs. Hudson Catholic
('23 Elijon Nix, '23 Spencer Joyner, '24 Savod Godwin, '22 Jeremiah Bembry)
10:40AM -- Manasquan vs. Rutgers Prep
('22 Ben Roy, '23 Jadin Collins)
NOON -- Hudson Catholic vs. Imhotep Charter (PA)
('22 Jeremiah Bembry, '23 Rahmir Brano, '23 Justin Edwards)
1:20PM -- St. Thomas Aquinas vs. Manasquan
('22 Jaquan Harris, '22 Joshua Rivera, '22 Ben Roy)
2:40PM -- Imhotep Charter (PA) vs. The Patrick School
('23 Rahmir Brano, '23 Justin Edwards, '22 Zion Cruz, '24 James Moore)
4:00PM -- Roselle Catholic vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
('22 Corey Floyd Jr, '23 Simeon Wilcher, '22 Jaquan Harris, '22 Joshua Rivera)
--------------------------------------------------------------
