The Big Ten Conference has postponed the 2020 college football season
It’s finally official.
The 2020 Big Ten football season has officially been canceled per Bruce Feldman and Pat Thamel via Twitter.
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Chris Kratohvil, the chair of the league task force for Emerging Infectious Diseases made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon amid concerns and safety for the student athletes and their programs in general.
Initially, the Big Ten was going to go with a conference only structure for all fall sports, but the risk was too high as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread across the country. This was the leading factor in the conferences decision to postpone sports for the Fall season.
The cancellation comes a couple weeks after the Scarlet Knights voluntary workouts were shutdown due to 15 positive cases within the program. Rutgers was one of multiple programs around the country to pause their workouts, joining the likes of Colorado State, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, North Carolina and Ohio State among many others.
