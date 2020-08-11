It’s finally official.

The 2020 Big Ten football season has officially been canceled per Bruce Feldman and Pat Thamel via Twitter.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren and Chris Kratohvil, the chair of the league task force for Emerging Infectious Diseases made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon amid concerns and safety for the student athletes and their programs in general.

