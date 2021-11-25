Thanksgiving edition Q&A with Rutgers senior OL Nick Krimin

And so, who better to talk a little Thanksgiving than Rutgers offensive lineman Nick Krimin. The 6-foot-5, 315-pound sixth-year senior talked with TKR after a cold and windy practice on Tuesday about his favorite foods for Thanksgiving and more.

Thanksgiving is a day where you not only think about and show appreciation for things you are thankful for and watch football, it is also for eating. There are tons of food options that can make its way onto your plate come dinner time.

Are you a big Thanksgiving guy overall?

"I love Thanksgiving. I'm a big guy, so I love to eat."

How many plates do you usually have helpings wise?

"I'm usually like a two plate guy, but I stack as much food as I can on those two plates. So even though it's two plates and that may not seem like a lot, you search under everything that's on there and it's a lot."

What are on those plates? What are your go-to foods?

"Usually mashed potatoes and gravy, turkey, ham, stuffing, mac and cheese and usually cornbread is on there too."

Can't go wrong with that. What's your favorite? Does anything come to mind?

"I'm a big ham guy. I love the sweet and saltiness of ham. Probably ham and mashed potatoes are my favorites."

I'm a mashed potatoes guy too. What about least favorites? Is there anything you don't want on your plate?

"Yeah, honestly, I'm not a big cranberry sauce guy. I barely even look at that at the dinner table."

What's the most overrated food for Thanksgiving?

"Probably turkey. Turkey, I mean, it's very traditional. I think it's very overrated. Not saying I'm not going to eat it. I'll have some."

What's underrated then?

"I think ham is underrated. Everything's based off of turkey and Thanksgiving is turkey day, but I think ham needs to get a lot more love."

Favorite desert?

"Cheesecake."

Growing up, what did you normally do for Thanksgiving family wise? Any traditions?

"Nothing crazy. We just try to get together and see a lot of people that you haven't or don't normally see. It's obviously hard during football season, you know? They understand that. I'm thankful for this game, and thankful for my family out there."

Last one, do you know what the team plan is Thursday or for you individually?

"I'll be going to Thanksgiving with my girlfriend and her family. Other guys, they got teammates or a lot of local guys are gonna go home. But everybody's got a place to go, which is good. And that's so great about being on a team like this."

BONUS: Quarterback Noah Vedral went straight to desert when asked of his go-to Thanksgiving food.

"Pumpkin pie," he said. "I mean, I drown it in whipped cream. So it's like, do I love the pumpkin pie or the whipped cream. I'm gonna say it's still the pie."

Follow Chris Nalwasky on Twitter @ChrisNalwasky.

