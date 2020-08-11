TheKnightReport - Taking a look at the numbers Sean Gleeson's offense can put up

During Sean Gleeson’s time as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State, Gleeson produced a 2,000-yard passer, a 2,000-yard rusher, and a receiver that accounted for 900 receiving yards all in just one season.

Rutgers Offensive Coordinator Sean Gleeson will bring different schemes within his offense, but one thing that is almost for certain is that his offense will play with an up-tempo style and put extreme stress on a defense play in and play out.

According to ESPN.com, Sean Gleeson’s offense at Oklahoma State in the 2019 season averaged 224.3 passing yards per game, 229.6 rushing yards per game, and 32.5 points per game. In comparison to Rutgers Offensive statistics in 2019 they averaged 139.3 passing yards per game, 133.8 rushing yards per game and 13.3 points per game. Oklahoma State ranked 4th in total offensive categories in the BIG 12, whereas Rutgers ranked 14th in total offensive categories in the Big Ten.

In just his one season at Oklahoma State Gleeson displayed how he was able to have an immediate impact. I expect Gleeson to change the identity of the Rutgers offense by bringing the spread element but being able to still display a level of physicality.

The Scarlet Knights have lacked big time consistent plays, protecting the football, and dominating the line of scrimmage. Gleeson will make sure the offense takes pride in all three of those elements. If the Scarlet knights can be more consistent in those three areas, there should be instant improvement for this offense. Rutgers offense moving forward should see statistical improvements and the ability to keep up with opponents in the Big Ten.