Taking a look at Rutgers Hoops 2022 NCAA Tournament Resume

With Selection Sunday a little over three weeks away Rutgers Basketball (16-9, 10-5 Big Ten)Is hoping that despite some early seasons struggles they will be headed to the NCAA Tournament for the second year in a row for the first time since the 1975 and 1976 seasons.

As of earlier today, Rutgers has been projected to make the NCAA tournament by 13 of 115 bracketologists per BracketMatrix.com. With some having the Scarlet Knights as high as a 11-seed and others as low as a 13-seed.

(Expect those numbers to change after they account for the recent game versus Illinois)

“Sure, they are. This is the best league in the country," Illinois coach said of Rutgers. "Go find another league in the country like this. Top to bottom, this league is phenomenal. That's a team that is capable of making a really good run. They're not a great shooting team. But beyond that, right now, they're just playing harder than 90% of the competition that I've seen on film. They're just playing their ass off.”