Sunday Knight Cap - 12/02
The RAC was electric last night and we could not be more appreciative of the support from Rutgers Nation.— Rutgers Basketball (@RutgersMBB) December 1, 2018
We came up a little short last night but there is LOTS of 🏀 left to be played.
Stick with us. We’re coming!
🛡⚔️ #GardenStatement pic.twitter.com/LOJSUn3Aey
MEN'S BASKETBALL
On Friday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered another tough loss, this time at the hands of No. 9 Michigan State. The Spartans came into the RAC ready to play and beat the Scarlet Knights by a score of 78-67.
OVERALL RECORD: 5-2 (0-1)
NEXT UP: No. 22 @Wisconsin (Monday), @Fordham (Saturday)
RECAP: #RHoops Edged Out By Virginia Tech in #WACCB1G Challenge on Wednesday Night.— Rutgers W.Basketball (@RutgersWBB) November 29, 2018
📰 >> https://t.co/e6e7MMDldz pic.twitter.com/FXv46heHLR
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
This past Wednesday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights traveled down to Virginia for a matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies. Despite being tied 33-33 at halftime, Rutgers would go on to lose by a total score of 67-51.
OVERALL RECORD: 5-3
NEXT UP: @Harvard (Saturday)
RECAP: Anthony Ashnault & Nick Suriano bring home #CKLV2018 individual titles.— Rutgers Wrestling (@RUWrestling) December 2, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/EmrQ4H5RYU#RelentlessPursuit | #GoRU pic.twitter.com/cWxkSIuKIQ
WRESTLING
This past weekend the Rutgers Scarlet Knights sent out a group of wrestlers to Las Vegas for the annual Cliff Keen Invitational. Despite some solid performances from the group as a whole, only two guys (Ashnault and Suriano) finished in first place. The Scarlet Knights now have a pretty long break until there next matchup against fellow in-state school Rider.
OVERALL RECORD: 5-1
NEXT UP: Rider (12/16)