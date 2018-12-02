The RAC was electric last night and we could not be more appreciative of the support from Rutgers Nation.



We came up a little short last night but there is LOTS of 🏀 left to be played.



Stick with us. We’re coming!



🛡⚔️ #GardenStatement pic.twitter.com/LOJSUn3Aey — Rutgers Basketball (@RutgersMBB) December 1, 2018

MEN'S BASKETBALL On Friday night, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered another tough loss, this time at the hands of No. 9 Michigan State. The Spartans came into the RAC ready to play and beat the Scarlet Knights by a score of 78-67.

OVERALL RECORD: 5-2 (0-1)

NEXT UP: No. 22 @Wisconsin (Monday), @Fordham (Saturday)

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

This past Wednesday, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights traveled down to Virginia for a matchup with the Virginia Tech Hokies. Despite being tied 33-33 at halftime, Rutgers would go on to lose by a total score of 67-51. OVERALL RECORD: 5-3 NEXT UP: @Harvard (Saturday)

WRESTLING This past weekend the Rutgers Scarlet Knights sent out a group of wrestlers to Las Vegas for the annual Cliff Keen Invitational. Despite some solid performances from the group as a whole, only two guys (Ashnault and Suriano) finished in first place. The Scarlet Knights now have a pretty long break until there next matchup against fellow in-state school Rider. OVERALL RECORD: 5-1 NEXT UP: Rider (12/16)