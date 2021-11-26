STAFF PREDICTIONS: Rutgers Football versus Maryland

But before all that, our staff of college football experts makes their predictions on the final score.

It is almost Saturday, which means it's almost time for kickoff between Rutgers Football and Maryland inside of SHI Stadium (Piscataway, NJ).

PREDICTIONS FOR MARYLAND GAME (ESPN FPI: 65.8% CHANCE FOR RU TO WIN)

Richie Schnyderite - Publisher (Maryland: 28 / Rutgers: 17)

THE SKINNY: It has been a wild roller coaster this season for Rutgers Football with the constant ups and downs, but unfortunately I can't see a way they stop or keep up with this potent Maryland offense this weekend.

Taulia Tagovailola is easily one of the best quarterbacks in the conference and despite not having his top two receivers, he has still found ways to put up massive numbers against Indiana, Michigan, and Penn State over the past few weeks. Add in the fact that Rutgers isn't fully healthy and struggles to score as is, I just can't see them keeping up with this Terrapins offense.

Chris Nalwasky - TKR Beat Writer (Rutgers 24 / Maryland 21)

THE SKINNY: It's Senior Day, and it's also a chance for Rutgers to make a bowl game for the first time since 2014. What other motivation do you need? Sure, the Rutgers offense has struggled the majority of this season and has been without key contributors on that side of the ball, but I believe the offensive line will do just enough in keeping Noah Vedral upright and opening holes for the running game. Defensively, Rutgers should be healthier this week, and while Maryland features a very good offense including quarterback Taulia Tagovailola, the Scarlet Knights will edge the Terrapins and end the regular season at 6-6. See you at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx for the Pinstripe Bowl.

Ryan Patti - TKR Recruiting Analyst (Rutgers: 30 / Maryland: 27)

THE SKINNY: As bad as the Rutgers offense has been, Maryland's defense has been maybe worse. The Terrapins have just nine takeaways on the season and are allowing opponents to convert 42.86 percent of third downs and 47.06 percent of fourth downs. I have the Scarlet Knights finding a way to make a bowl game in a high-scoring affair.

Craig Epstein- TKR Staff Writer (Rutgers: 27 / Maryland: 20)

THE SKINNY: It all comes down to this. While Maryland is probably the better team on paper, I think this will be a close back-and-forth matchup between two comparable teams. In the end, I believe Rutgers will have what it takes to win and earn that sixth victory and become bowl eligible.