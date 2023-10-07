Before that though, our staff here at The Knights Report offers our predictions for how we see Saturday afternoon's between the Scarlet Knights and Badgers playing out.

It's almost Rutgers Football game day as the team heads back to the road this weekend with Big Ten Conference play now in full swing, as they will face off at 12:00pm ET against Wisconsin inside of Camp Randall Stadium.

RICHIE SCHNYDERITE (Wisconsin: 28 || Rutgers: 17)

"When I saw the 14-point spread originally, I thought that was a bit crazy as this Rutgers defense is legit and Wisconsin, while projected to win the Big Ten West, hasn't been super dominant this season.

I think the combination of the Wisconsin rush defense being pretty good and the game being out in Camp Randall, give Wisconsin the slight edge here. So I have the Badgers winning, but I expect the Scarlet Knights to cover for the sixth game in a row this season."

CRAIG EPSTEIN (Rutgers: 28 || Wisconsin: 23)

"It is hard not to say that these next three games define the 2023 Rutgers Football season, also likely determine if they will go bowling or not.

This weekend starts with arguably the hardest challenge of those three matchups as they will face off against Wisconsin out in Camp Randall.

Now I believe if the Scarlet Knights can keep the Bagers offense in check and if they do, I think they have a very good chance of getting the job done here, thus proving to the fanbase that this year's team is legit."

MIKE BROADBENT (Rutgers: 27 || Wisconsin: 23)

“I know, I know, I predicted Rutgers to lose earlier this week on The Knight Report podcast. But after thinking this one over, I think Rutgers finds a way to win this game.

First off, my biggest concern for this game is that Wisconsin if coming off a bye as they’re still adapting to a new offensive (Air Raid) and defensive (3-3-5) scheme. It’s certainly not an ideal time to match up with a team that has a lot of talent, but hasn’t fully acclimated to their new systems.

With that concern aside, Rutgers matches up well with this Wisconsin team. The keys to this game for Rutgers on offense will be Gavin hitting his open targets in the passing game (Wisconsin secondary is a strength, but they have struggled to generate a pass rush) and taking off when the running lanes present themselves (Wisconsin’s front seven isn’t very athletic).

Defensively, Rutgers will need to find a way to contain Wisconsin’s lead RB in Braelon Allen. Allen is a load at 6-2, 245lbs and Rutgers will need to continue to tackle as well as they have this season (8.3% missed tackle rate, lowest in the P5). Wisconsin was running a two-headed backfield with Allen and Chez Mellusi, but Wisconsin lost Mellusi for the season last game vs Purdue.

The other defensive key for Rutgers is they need to take advantage of turnover opportunities when they present themselves. Wisconsin QB Tanner Mordecai has thrown 3 INTs in 4 games and been sacked 6 times.

Wisconsin has not played a defense on Rutgers’ level and there will be opportunities for strip sacks and interceptions. If Rutgers can take advantage of those opportunities, I think they pull off the upset. If they allow those opportunities to slip through their fingers, they may also see the game slip through their fingers."

ALEX GLEITMAN (Wisconsin: 24 || Rutgers: 13)

"I think Rutgers is going to play Wisconsin tough, but I feel like the Badgers are hitting somewhat of a stride and the game is in Camp Randall, which is never an easy place to play. Good teams win, but great teams cover?"

ALEC CROUTHAMEL (Wisconsin: 25 || Rutgers: 21)

"Look for Rutgers to try and keep it close by controlling the clock against Wisconsin’s Air Raid offense and forcing Tanner Mordecai to make quick, rash decisions with the hopes that he will make some mistakes through the pass game.

Also I think Rutgers might surprise Wisconsin a bit in the trenches on both side of the ball, but in the end, I think Wisconsin still ends up with the win despite the scare behind their rushing attack. Regardless of the loss, I do think that a close loss like this one could help show the rest of the college football world that Rutgers is on the rise once again as they head into the rest of October with a very good chance of getting to a bowl game."