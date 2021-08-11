South Jersey WR Jovanni Bermudez decommits from Rutgers Football

“First off I want to thank god for allowing me to be in a position to live out my dreams and work for a future that I want,” Bermudez said in a tweet. “I would like to thank coach Fran (Brown), coach Wood (Tiquan Underwood) and coach (Greg) Schiano for believing in me. I believe in their vision for Rutgers and what they are doing with the program. With that being said, I feel it is best for me to open my recruiting back up so I can make 100% sure I’m making the best decision for myself, my family and my future. Even though I love what is going on Rutgers, I don’t want to have any regrets about my decision and in my heart I feel like I should allow myself to at least consider what the other possibilities for my future could be. This is hard for me to do, because I’ve been building great relationships with the Rutgers coaches and my ‘22 classmates. Once again thank you RU family.”

Bermudez holds eight other scholarship offers, including from the likes of Central Michigan, Connecticut, UMass, Princeton, Syracuse, Tennessee and Yale. He also had a few workouts this summer with Penn State and another more recently with Georgia. At 5-foot-10, 166-pounds, Bermudez ranks as the No. 20 player in the state of New Jersey, according to Rivals.com.

Rutgers 2022 class includes 14 commitments and ranks 23rd in the country. The Scarlet Knights also have a star average of 3.47 and hold pledges from seven four-stars and seven three-stars.