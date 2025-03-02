Rutgers Softball Salvages Final Game of Moore Invitational

Rutgers Softball entered the Jane B. Moore Memorial Tournament this past weekend with a season mark of 7-9, looking to improve their record in the penultimate invitational before their home opener later this month.

Game 1: Louisiana vs. Rutgers, Friday, February 28

The Ragin’ Cajuns sent starter Mallory Wheeler to the circle, and she pitched a masterful game, surrendering only one hit through six innings. The Cajuns scored three in the third and two in the fifth, staking them to a 5-0 lead which ended up being the final score. Only Bailey Briggs and Georgia Ingle could manage hits off Louisiana pitchers, while starting hurler Kelsey Hoekstra took the loss for the Knights.

Game 2: Rutgers vs. Auburn, Friday, February 28

Starter Ella Harrison took the circle for the Knights against Tigers starter S.J. Geurin in the second game on Friday. Auburn struck quickly in the bottom of the first, taking a 2-0 lead. While the Knights clamped down and kept the game close for the next three innings, they could not muster any offense against Guerin’s strong pitching. The Tigers then tallied another three runs in the fifth thanks to an Anna Wohlers home run. The Scarlet Knights could only register three hits in the game, falling to the Tigers, 5-0.

Game 3: Louisiana vs. Rutgers, Saturday, March 1

Trailing 3-0 in the Saturday morning rematch against the Cajuns, the Scarlet Knights cut the deficit to two on an RBI single by Briggs in the third inning. The Knights then tied it in the fifth with a pair of RBI doubles by Hoekstra and L.A. Matthews, before surrendering two runs in the sixth, leading to a 5-3 final score. Laurelai DePew took the loss in relief for the Scarlet Knights, while Bethaney Noble tallied the win for the Cajuns.

Game 4: McNeese State vs. Rutgers, Saturday, March 1

In the late game on Saturday, the Knights tangled with the McNeese State Cowgirls. Down 2-0 in the bottom of the fifth, Matthews smacked a single driving home Jillian Anderson and Kelsie Riggan, tying the game. But, a throwing error in the seventh inning gave the Cowgirls the lead. Unable to rally in the bottom of the inning, the Knights absorbed their fourth loss of the weekend. Harrison took the loss for Rutgers, while junior Lindsay Davis recorded the win for McNeese State.

Game 5: Rutgers vs. McNeese State, Sunday, March 2

Determined to salvage the final game of the weekend, the Scarlet Knights came out swinging on Sunday morning, quickly jumping on McNeese State starting hurler Alexis Dibbley. Five different Scarlet Knights recorded RBIs in the contest, as RU pounded the Cowgirls, 7-0. Harrison took the win behind a three-hit complete game shutout, registering 11 strikeouts in the game.

Now 8-13 on the season, the Scarlet Knights will play their first game on New Jersey soil when they meet Seton Hall on Wednesday, March 5. The game against the Pirates begins at 2:00pm and will be played in South Orange, New Jersey. From there, the Knights travel to Decatur, Georgia to partake in the Bob Heck Memorial Tournament in their final road trip before returning for their home opener on Tuesday, March 11.