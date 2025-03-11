Rutgers Softball Dominates Wagner in Home Opener

It could not have been a more perfect day for some Rutgers Softball. Under clear skies with temperatures in the 60's, the Scarlet Knights opened its home slate of games with an impressive drubbing of the Wagner Seahawks before a small crowd at the Rutgers Softball Complex.
Starting hurler Dezaria Johnson showed control problems in the game, hitting one batter and walking three to give the Seahawks an early 1-0 lead in the first inning.
But, the Knights would quickly strike back in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead with a two-run RBI single.
With a one-run advantage, Kelsey Hoekstra stepped into the circle for the Knights to calm things down and help RU take control of the game.
The Knights added two more in second on the strength of RBI hits from L.A. Matthews and Bailey Briggs, but put the game out of reach when Siera Hoekstra belted a solo homer in the third to put Rutgers up, 5-1.
Up by four, the Knights weren’t done yet. With the younger Hoekstra in the circle refusing to surrender a hit to the Hawks, RU was busy adding to their lead, scoring a pair in the fourth inning to extend their advantage to six.
By the time senior Jillian Anderson registered her RBI double and subsequently scored in the bottom of the fifth, the Knights had earned a 9-1, run-rule victory. RU pitchers combined to allow Wagner just one hit in the game, while Rutgers collected nine in the contest.
With the win, the Scarlet Knights improved to 13-15 on the season as they prepare to open conference play this weekend. Rutgers will welcome Maryland to Piscataway on Friday, March 14 with a 3:00 p.m. game against the Terrapins. They will then follow with games on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. All games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Plus network.
