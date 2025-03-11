Rutgers Softball Dominates Wagner in Home Opener

It could not have been a more perfect day for some Rutgers Softball. Under clear skies with temperatures in the 60's, the Scarlet Knights opened its home slate of games with an impressive drubbing of the Wagner Seahawks before a small crowd at the Rutgers Softball Complex. Starting hurler Dezaria Johnson showed control problems in the game, hitting one batter and walking three to give the Seahawks an early 1-0 lead in the first inning. But, the Knights would quickly strike back in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead with a two-run RBI single.

With a one-run advantage, Kelsey Hoekstra stepped into the circle for the Knights to calm things down and help RU take control of the game. The Knights added two more in second on the strength of RBI hits from L.A. Matthews and Bailey Briggs, but put the game out of reach when Siera Hoekstra belted a solo homer in the third to put Rutgers up, 5-1.