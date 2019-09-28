News More News
Social Media reacts to Rutgers Football's 52-0 loss to Michigan

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered their third straight loss and second shutout as they were downed by Michigan 52-0. The loss is the third of the year for coach Chris Ash and his team as they have dropped three straight games since opening the 2019 season with a 48-21 victory over UMass.

Here's a look at the reactions from social media after Saturday's loss.

