Social Media reacts to Rutgers Football's 52-0 loss to Michigan
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered their third straight loss and second shutout as they were downed by Michigan 52-0. The loss is the third of the year for coach Chris Ash and his team as they have dropped three straight games since opening the 2019 season with a 48-21 victory over UMass.
Here's a look at the reactions from social media after Saturday's loss.
Checking in on Rutgers pic.twitter.com/S5tbDs6WrG— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) September 28, 2019
Rutgers has failed to score more than a TD in 16 of its last 29 Big Ten games including Saturday’s 52-0 loss to Michigan— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 28, 2019
At some point you gotta be tired of watching this over and over. That’s just me tho 😔— Kiy Hester (@Hester_2k) September 28, 2019
Mate..... wtf— Tim Gleeson (@tglees) September 28, 2019
Ash (8-32) and Terry Shea (11-44) are now tied for the worst winning percentage in program history. Rutgers has lost 16 straight games to Power 5 opponents and 14 straight in the Big Ten. https://t.co/C6z7l4uePg— James Kratch (@JamesKratch) September 28, 2019
Rutgers now has 17 straight losses against teams not named Texas State or UMass, and has been outscored in those losses 598-156— The RU Screw Podcast (@RUScrewPod) September 28, 2019
Michigan back to being a Top 10 team against Rutgers— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 28, 2019
As a third-generation #Rutgers alum, I'm embarrassed by our football program. Chris Ash is the worst Power Five coach in the country & should be fired immediately. It's a shame that years after Greg Schiano made @RFootball respectable, the program has to be rebuilt all over again— Tom Sileo (@TSileo) September 28, 2019
I respect Rutgers AD Pat Hobbs doesn’t fire coaches during the season, but there’s not regular press conferences and radio shows with Olympic sport coaches. And Chris Ash is getting $7.5 million either way, but trotting him out there until the end of November is bad for business.— Matt Sugam (@MattSugam) September 28, 2019
Rutgers and Nebraska would be a good game. No really, I mean it.#B1G #HuskerNation— Elias Johnson (@ejohnsonNEWS) September 29, 2019
Wolverines got Rutgers at the right time. Michigan needed that.— Mike Francesa (@MikeFrancesa) September 28, 2019
Shea Patterson Shea Patterson— Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 28, 2019
