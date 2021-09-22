Shorthanded secondary will look to veterans to step up versus Michigan

Early Tuesday morning, Rutgers Football head coach Greg Schiano released a statement to the press that defensive backs Malachi “Max” Melton and Chris Long were suspended immediately following the two being taken into police custody for a paintball gun incident. At the moment there is no timeline for the suspension, but there is a good chance that neither will be with the Scarlet Knights this Saturday when they take on No. 19 ranked Michigan and that means someone has to step up. SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

The good news is that Chris Long hasn’t seen too many snaps so far this year and is considered a backup at this time, however the bad news is that Malachi Melton is a starting cornerback and currently sits at second on the team in total snaps with 183. The only person who has more snap counts than Melton is Rutgers other starting cornerback Tre Avery who is ready to step up wherever he can, as he considers himself one of the leaders on the team. “Coach (Greg) Schiano always says that once you’re a leader, you can’t take any days off,” Avery told TKR. “Like you can never have a bad day, so I’m just keeping that in mind and trying to have a good practice everyday. I’m always putting my best foot forward.” On top of being a leader, Avery is also one of a few guys on the team who have played in the Big House when it was full of fans. “It was different two years ago, we were a whole different team,” said Avery “I feel like I’m pretty experienced now, already playing in that place."