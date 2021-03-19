Rivera, who does not seem to mind wrestling from behind, gave up the first takedown to Hart early in the first period. It did not take long for Rivera to answer, escaping from Hart and quickly taking Hart down to go up 3 – 2 by the end of the first period.

In his first season with the Rutgers wrestling program, Sebastian Rivera has secured All-American status with a 7 – 3 decision victory over Missouri’s Allan Hart. For Rivera, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, it is the third time he will stand on the national podium in his career.

The second period started with Rivera on bottom, where he once again escaped and took Hart down. Rivera managed to rack up a considerable amount of riding time, keeping Hart on defense for the rest of the second period. Rivera went into the third period maintaining a 6 – 2 lead.

Hart chose defense to start the third period, which did not work out in his favor. Once again, a stingy ride from Rivera kept Hart down for a majority of the third period. It was not until a few seconds remained on the clock that Hart was able to break free of Rivera’s grasp. By the time Hart had escaped, Rivera secured a riding time point, and time expired immediately after.

The 7 – 3 win guarantees Rivera a top six finish. However, anything but a national title will be unacceptable to Rivera. There is still work to be done for Rivera, as he competes once again this evening.

In tonight’s semi-final round, Rivera will wrestle in a highly anticipated rematch with Penn State’s Nick Lee. Two weeks ago at the Big Ten tournament Rivera and Lee put on a match-of-the-year candidate, where Rivera was defeated by Lee in sudden victory overtime.

The winner of tonight’s semi-final between Rivera and Nick Lee will face the winner of Jaydin Eierman and Tariq Wilson for the 141-lb crown. Eierman, the one seed in the bracket, defeated Lee in a highly contested match for the Big Ten title.

Still to come for Rutgers this afternoon are John Poznanski and Jackson Turley. Both wrestlers will wrestle in the 3:00 pm session of the quarter-final round. Poznanski will wrestle in the quarter-finals against the three seed Lou DePrez of Binghamton. Jackson Turley will face Indiana’s Donnell Washington.

