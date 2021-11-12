 Scouting Merrimack Basketball: Warriors roster, rankings, stat comparison
Scouting Merrimack Basketball: Warriors roster, rankings, stat comparison

Rutgers Basketball is 1-0 on the season after defeating Lehigh in their season opener this past Wednesday. On Monday they will look to add another to the win column as they will welcome Merrimack College to the newly renamed Jersey Mike's Arena.

Below is a look at the Warriors projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

TV: BTN Plus

SPREAD: TBD

WHO: Merrimack at Rutgers

WHEN: Saturday at 2:00pm EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MERRIMACK

ESPN BPI: No. 54 | No. 210

KENPOM: No. 76 | No. 211

SAGARIN: No. 28 | No. 280

2020-21 NET Rankings: No. 40 | No. 232

PROJECTED MERRIMACK STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Mikey Watkins

5-11/175

Sr.

The Roselle, New Jersey averaged 12.0 points per game last season.

Mykel Deering

6-2/180

Jr.

Scored 19pts in the team's season opener and is expected to be a main scorer.

Devin Jensen

6-5/220

Sr.

Another NJ native (Brielle, NJ), Jenson averaged 7.9ppg and 3.6rpg last year.

Ziggy Reid

6-6/235

Jr.

Reid is a pretty good defender, most recently he had five steals against Emerson.

Jordan Minor

6-8/240

Jr.

Team's leading scorer last season, averaged 12.0ppg on 48% shooting.
Rutgers - Merrimack Stat Comparison (2020 stats)
STAT RUTGERS MERRIMACK

Points Per Game

69.3

66.3

Field Goal Percentage

44.9%

44.9%

Three-Point Percentage

31.2%

31.7%

Rebound Margin

-0.9

-6.4

Assist to Turnover Ratio

+1.20

-1.6

Steals Per Game

7.6

8.0

Blocks Per Game

5.1

3.8

Opp. Points Per Game

67.6

66.7

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

41.6%

42.2%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

32.3%

34.4%

MERRIMACK RECORD LAST SEASON: 9-9 / Wins against Central Connecticut State (x2), Fairleigh Dickinson(x2) and Long Island University.

