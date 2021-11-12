Scouting Merrimack Basketball: Warriors roster, rankings, stat comparison

Rutgers Basketball is 1-0 on the season after defeating Lehigh in their season opener this past Wednesday. On Monday they will look to add another to the win column as they will welcome Merrimack College to the newly renamed Jersey Mike's Arena.

Below is a look at the Warriors projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE

TV: BTN Plus

SPREAD: TBD

WHO: Merrimack at Rutgers

WHEN: Saturday at 2:00pm EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey