Scouting Merrimack Basketball: Warriors roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball is 1-0 on the season after defeating Lehigh in their season opener this past Wednesday. On Monday they will look to add another to the win column as they will welcome Merrimack College to the newly renamed Jersey Mike's Arena.
Below is a look at the Warriors projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE
TV: BTN Plus
SPREAD: TBD
WHO: Merrimack at Rutgers
WHEN: Saturday at 2:00pm EST
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | MERRIMACK
ESPN BPI: No. 54 | No. 210
KENPOM: No. 76 | No. 211
SAGARIN: No. 28 | No. 280
2020-21 NET Rankings: No. 40 | No. 232
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
Mikey Watkins
|
5-11/175
|
Sr.
|
The Roselle, New Jersey averaged 12.0 points per game last season.
|
Mykel Deering
|
6-2/180
|
Jr.
|
Scored 19pts in the team's season opener and is expected to be a main scorer.
|
Devin Jensen
|
6-5/220
|
Sr.
|
Another NJ native (Brielle, NJ), Jenson averaged 7.9ppg and 3.6rpg last year.
|
Ziggy Reid
|
6-6/235
|
Jr.
|
Reid is a pretty good defender, most recently he had five steals against Emerson.
|
Jordan Minor
|
6-8/240
|
Jr.
|
Team's leading scorer last season, averaged 12.0ppg on 48% shooting.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|MERRIMACK
|
Points Per Game
|
69.3
|
66.3
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
44.9%
|
44.9%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
31.2%
|
31.7%
|
Rebound Margin
|
-0.9
|
-6.4
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
+1.20
|
-1.6
|
Steals Per Game
|
7.6
|
8.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
5.1
|
3.8
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
67.6
|
66.7
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
41.6%
|
42.2%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
32.3%
|
34.4%
MERRIMACK RECORD LAST SEASON: 9-9 / Wins against Central Connecticut State (x2), Fairleigh Dickinson(x2) and Long Island University.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board