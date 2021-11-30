Scouting Clemson Basketball: Tigers roster, rankings, stat comparison

Sign up for TKR premium and get your first year for $20.21!

Rutgers Basketball has been off to the ugly start to the season as they are now 3-3 on the year following their third straight loss this weekend as UMass hit a buzzer beater. However the Scarlet Knights look to get back into the win column on Tuesday night against Clemson in the team's annual ACC/B1G Challenge matchup.

Now before that game tips off, let's take a look at the Tigers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

TV: ESPN2

SPREAD: Clemson -1.5

WHO: Clemson vs. Rutgers

WHEN: Tuesday at 9:00pm EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

