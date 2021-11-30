Scouting Clemson Basketball: Tigers roster, rankings, stat comparison
Rutgers Basketball has been off to the ugly start to the season as they are now 3-3 on the year following their third straight loss this weekend as UMass hit a buzzer beater. However the Scarlet Knights look to get back into the win column on Tuesday night against Clemson in the team's annual ACC/B1G Challenge matchup.
Now before that game tips off, let's take a look at the Tigers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.
TV: ESPN2
SPREAD: Clemson -1.5
WHO: Clemson vs. Rutgers
WHEN: Tuesday at 9:00pm EST
WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | CLEMSON
ESPN BPI: No. 77 | No. 46
KENPOM: No. 95 | No. 55
SAGARIN: No. 86 | No. 60
|NAME
|HT/WT
|YEAR
|NOTES
|
5-10/205
|
Jr.
|
Scored in double digits six of the team's seven total games, shooting 55% from the field and 50% from three.
|
6-2/185
|
Jr.
|
The New Jersey native recently led the team in scoring with 18pts versus West Virginia.
|
6-4/220
|
Sr.
|
The South Florida grad transfer product does a little bit of everything averaging 9.3ppg, 5.4rpg & 1.6apg.
|
6-8/215
|
Sr.
|
Averaging 11.7ppg and 5.6rpg this season.
|
6-10/240
|
So.
|
Hall has went from backup to team's leading scorer this offseason, averaging 13.9ppg on 58.5%.
|STAT
|RUTGERS
|CLEMSON
|
Points Per Game
|
66.7
|
74.7
|
Field Goal Percentage
|
40.3%
|
50.4%
|
Three-Point Percentage
|
24.1%
|
44.1%
|
Rebound Margin
|
+5.5
|
+2.3
|
Assist to Turnover Ratio
|
+4.9
|
+2.3
|
Steals Per Game
|
8.3
|
6.0
|
Blocks Per Game
|
4.3
|
2.3
|
Opp. Points Per Game
|
62.8
|
61.7
|
Opp. Field Goal Percentage
|
39.6%
|
37.8%
|
Opp. Three-Point Percentage
|
35.9%
|
29.3%
CLEMSON RECORD THIS SEASON: 5-2 / Wins versus Bryant, Charleston Southern and Temple.
SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fifth matchup between the two schools, with the series tied 2-2. The most recent game in the series came last season in round one of the NCAA Tournament where the Scarlet Knights defeated the Tigers by a final score of 60-56.
--------------------------------------------------------------
