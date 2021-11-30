 Scouting Clemson Basketball: Tigers roster, rankings, stat comparison
basketball

Scouting Clemson Basketball: Tigers roster, rankings, stat comparison

Richard Schnyderite
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Basketball has been off to the ugly start to the season as they are now 3-3 on the year following their third straight loss this weekend as UMass hit a buzzer beater. However the Scarlet Knights look to get back into the win column on Tuesday night against Clemson in the team's annual ACC/B1G Challenge matchup.

Now before that game tips off, let's take a look at the Tigers projected starting lineup and where they're ranked in key metrics and statistics.

TV: ESPN2

SPREAD: Clemson -1.5

WHO: Clemson vs. Rutgers

WHEN: Tuesday at 9:00pm EST

WHERE: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

RANKINGS COMPARISON - RUTGERS | CLEMSON

ESPN BPI: No. 77 | No. 46

KENPOM: No. 95 | No. 55

SAGARIN: No. 86 | No. 60

PROJECTED CLEMSON STARTING LINEUP
NAME HT/WT YEAR NOTES

Nick Honor

5-10/205

Jr.

Scored in double digits six of the team's seven total games, shooting 55% from the field and 50% from three.

Al-Amir Dawes

6-2/185

Jr.

The New Jersey native recently led the team in scoring with 18pts versus West Virginia.

David Collins

6-4/220

Sr.

The South Florida grad transfer product does a little bit of everything averaging 9.3ppg, 5.4rpg & 1.6apg.

Hunter Tyson

6-8/215

Sr.

Averaging 11.7ppg and 5.6rpg this season.

PJ Hall

6-10/240

So.

Hall has went from backup to team's leading scorer this offseason, averaging 13.9ppg on 58.5%.
Rutgers - Clemson Stat Comparison (2021-22 stats)
STAT RUTGERS CLEMSON

Points Per Game

66.7

74.7

Field Goal Percentage

40.3%

50.4%

Three-Point Percentage

24.1%

44.1%

Rebound Margin

+5.5

+2.3

Assist to Turnover Ratio

+4.9

+2.3

Steals Per Game

8.3

6.0

Blocks Per Game

4.3

2.3

Opp. Points Per Game

62.8

61.7

Opp. Field Goal Percentage

39.6%

37.8%

Opp. Three-Point Percentage

35.9%

29.3%

CLEMSON RECORD THIS SEASON: 5-2 / Wins versus Bryant, Charleston Southern and Temple.

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the fifth matchup between the two schools, with the series tied 2-2. The most recent game in the series came last season in round one of the NCAA Tournament where the Scarlet Knights defeated the Tigers by a final score of 60-56.

