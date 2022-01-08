 Rutgers Football makes Top 7 for Four-Star WR Bryson Rodgers
Scarlet Knights make Top 7 for Rivals 4-star WR Bryson Rodgers

Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport
Rutgers has been doing well with Wiregrass (FL) 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers since offering him in April and it has reached the next stage in his recruitment in his Top 7.

The 6-foot-2, 173-pounder cut things down to just Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan and Penn State aside from the Scarlet Knights on New Year's Day.

Why did the Rivals four-star want to focus on just these seven programs?

“Each of the schools have true belief in the person I am off the field,” he told The Knight Report. “They have great people. They have great football teams.”

