Rutgers Women's Basketball lands Boston College transfer guard Kaylah Ivey

One year after bringing in JoJo Lacey from Chestnut Hill, the Scarlet Knights have landed a commitment from guard Kaylah Ivey for her final season of eligibility, she announced on Instagram on Thursday night.

For the second consecutive year, Rutgers Women's Basketball has picked up a Boston College Eagle from the transfer portal.

Ivey joins the Scarlet Knights as a true lead guard with solid playmaking abilities. A native of Forestville, Maryland, she joined the Eagles in the class of 2020 along with Lacey.

As a freshman, she played in 18 of the Eagles' 19 games, averaging 3.6 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 18.5 minutes per game. She set an early career high in her fourth career game with 23 points against UMass-Lowell, along with five steals in her debut against New Hampshire.

In her sophomore season, Ivey saw a similar role coming off the bench in 31 games. She averaged 2.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game (fourth on the team) for an Eagles squad that reached the third round of the WNIT.

Ivey missed all of her junior year due to a torn ACL and meniscus and was granted a medical redshirt.

Upon returning the following season, she became a starter and saw her minutes double. Her production improved as well, as she averaged 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, and a career-high 5.8 assists per game.

She ranked second in the ACC in assists, behind then-Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore and ahead of Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo. Ivey's 2.98 assist-to-turnover ratio led the ACC and ranked fifth nationally.

In her fourth season at Boston College, Ivey's production took another jump and maintained her excellent assist numbers. She averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, and five assists per game in her second year as the Eagles' starting lead guard. On January 26th, she set a program record with 16 assists in a win over Miami (FL), also the most in an ACC game since 2002. Boston College qualified for the WBIT this season but fell to Villanova in the first round.

For the second straight season, Ivey led the ACC and finished fifth in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio, and ranked fourth in the conference in assists.

She also saw her metrics take a boost as she became more of a perimeter threat, with a 109.6 offensive rating from Bart Torvik, compared to 91.7 the previous season. She shot 35.5% from the three-point line on 141 attempts, increasing her efficiency and volume from beyond the arc, with 74% of those shots assisted as a spot-up threat.

Rutgers has found another backcourt piece to pair up with fellow portal addition Faith Blackstone from Stephen F. Austin. Their games do pair up nicely on the floor, as much of Blackstone's production came in the paint and at the rim last season, while Ivey profiles as a spacing playmaker who only attempted 32 two-point shots last season.

The Scarlet Knights add to their backcourt stable after losing five of the six leaders in points per game in 2024-25. The roster is now set at 10 players, with five scholarships remaining open.