One of Rutgers’ top 2023 targets comes from a region in which the staff has recruited well of late – the Philadelphia area.

With three 2022 commits in the area on board, head coach Greg Schiano and company are hoping Archbishop Wood (PA) linebacker Semaj Bridgeman gets the ball rolling in the next cycle.

There are a quartet of schools in touch with the Rivals250, 5.9 prospect and the Scarlet Knights are in the thick of things.

“A lot of schools have been calling me and sending texts and graphics since September 1,” he told The Knight Report. “Clemson, Michigan, Michigan State and Rutgers have been reaching out.”

GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE