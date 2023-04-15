“I think Des is developing every day,” Rutgers safeties coach Drew Lascari said. “Having Big Ten experience as a starter this past year helped him tremendously. He got better as the season went on. We’re excited about him and we think the sky’s the limit for Des.”

The Union, N.J. native got his feet wet in 2021 by playing in seven games where he made 14 tackles with a strip sack in the Gator Bowl. A year ago, he was a full-time starter where he played in 10 games with nine starts. He racked up 55 tackles with three for a loss, four pass breakups, and a forced fumble.

Just like that, Desmond Igbinosun is already entering his third season as a safety for the Rutgers football team.

Igbinosun saw a steady of snaps throughout the year last fall. That activity and strides he made transitioned to the offseason where he added 10 pounds thanks to the weight room.

“The weight room was a jungle,” he said. “Guys threw weights around and guys were fired up. We looked to get better as a team. I was 205 and I just weighed it at 215.The weight helps you physically. It helps you mentally too.”

From the winter program now to spring practice which at this point is halfway done, Igbinosun is putting in the work on the field.

“Spring has been getting out here and grinding with my teammates,” Igbinosun said. “It’s great to be back on the field. We had a big winter and now we are trying to get the pieces together and rolling. My big focus has been stepping up with leadership. I’m kind of emerging in that. We are working on our communication and how we line up and violence with how we play.”

Christian Izien and Avery Young were warriors at defensive back over the years for the Scarlet Knights. Last season, Young totaled a team-high 825 snaps on defense while Izien had the third most with 759. Igbinosun said those two stalwarts were an influence on him.

“It’s been different, but it’s always next man up,” Ibinosun said. “Avery and Christian left some good tools behind that I’m going to use. I learned from Avery to play every down like it’s your last. If you know Avery Young like I know him, he never left anything out on the field. He emptied his tank. That’s the biggest thing.”

Last year at this time, the defense was just getting to know and understand then-new defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak’s scheme. But now in year No. 2 with him running that side of the ball, it has been a lot smoother which should help get even better results.

“Now that it is the second year, we’re all speaking the same language,” Igbinosun said. “He’s been our coach for two years now and he's a talented, smart defensive coordinator. We know how he responds and we know each other now.”

To better himself personally, Igbinosun has dove more into film.

“As individuals, we have to find our edge and maximize it,” he said. “I’m getting better and better and it’s a decision you have to make every day. I’m living it. I just had a good practice and now I have to take care of my body.”

Rutgers will have its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday.



