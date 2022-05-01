Ryan Lasko's Three Home Run Game Pushes Rutgers over Ohio State

Sophomore outfielder Ryan Lasko had an incredible game against the Buckeyes as he homered three times in the Saturday win. With those home runs, Lasko surpassed Nick Cimillo and Chris Brito in the home run category with eleven.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have started a new winning streak as they defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday. Rutgers’s new winning streak currently sits at three with their 13-3 win over Ohio State.

Right-handed pitcher Nathan Florence got the start and win for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Florence pitched five innings allowing four hits, two runs, one walk, and tied a season-high nine strikeouts.

Maryland transfer RHP Sam Bello came in relief for the Scarlet Knights and was able to record the final twelve outs and picked up his first save of the season. Bello threw four innings allowing two hits, one run, one walk, and three strikeouts.

At the plate, the Scarlet Knights’ offense had a huge game as they scored thirteen runs on thirteen hits including five dingers. Leadoff hitter Ryan Lasko was the player of the game as he went 4-6 with a double, three home runs, and six RBIs.

Designated hitter Nick Cimillo also had a big impact in Rutgers’s win over Ohio State. Cimillo went 1-3 with a two-run home run and two walks. This was Cimillo’s first home run since he returned from his lower leg injury. It’s also his tenth home run of the season which is tied for second on the club with Chris Brito.

Outfielder Richie Schiekofer came in late in the game for Evan Sleight. Schiekofer went 1-2 with a solo home run to left center. Freshman infielder Josh Kuroda-Grauer went 2-5 with two base knocks and catcher Andy Axelson went 1-4 with a base on ball.