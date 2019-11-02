Rutgers Wrestling wins all three matches in season opening quad
Rutgers Wrestling opened up the season on Saturday morning with a quad match against the likes of LIU Post, Centenary and Pittsburgh-Johnstown.
While Scarlet Knights as a whole won all three matches, they did end up losing a couple they probably shouldn't have.
Below is a quick score recap on how the Rutgers Scarlet Knights fared in each match.
#Rutgers junior wrestler @JoeGrello gets the 40 second PIN! #RU leads 33-0. pic.twitter.com/3ppOQv8ESZ— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 2, 2019
RUTGERS BEATS LIU POST -- 43-3
125-Pounds: Malcolm Robinson beats James Ryan by a final score of 4-1. (Rutgers leads 3-0)
133-Pounds: Sammy Alvarez beats Michael Blando with a tech fall, final score 18-2. (Rutgers leads 8-0)
141-Pounds: Jojo Aragona wins against Anthony Dushaj with an 11-6 decision. (Rutgers leads 11-0)
149-Pounds: Nick Santos takes down Rhise Royster with a tech fall, wins 16-0. (Rutgers leads 16-0)
157-Pounds: Michael Van Brill beats Dominick Demarco by a score of 18-2 (Rutgers leads 21-0)
165-Pounds: Brett Donner PINS Nicholas Provenzano for the victory. (Rutgers leads 27-0)
174-Pounds: Joe Grello gets a 40-second PIN (seen above) on James Langan. (Rutgers leads 33-0)
184-Pounds: Billy Janzer cruises past Dan McClure for a 16-6 victory. (Rutgers leads 37-0)
197-Pounds: LIU Post's Mark Malico beats Kyle Lightner 5-3 (Rutgers leads 37-3)
HEAVYWEIGHT: Christian Colucci lands the tech fall on Timothy Nagosky (RU WINS 43-3)
Great job by #Rutgers Wrestling's very own Gerard Angelo to get the 4-3 overtime victory!! pic.twitter.com/rbZQ9ita7k— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 2, 2019
RUTGERS BEATS CENTENARY -- 38-6
125-Pounds: Centenary's Dylan Luciano picks up the fall against Malcolm Robinson. (Centenary leads 6-0)
133-Pounds: Zach Firestone gets the 19-4 tech fall against Jacy Jones (Centenary leads 6-5)
141-Pounds: Jojo Aragona get the decision against Cameron Bruffy with an 7-1 victory. (Rutgers leads 8-6)
149-Pounds: Gerard Angelo gets the 4-3 overtime victory (seen above) against Ryan Anderson. (Rutgers leads 11-6)
157-Pounds: Michael Van Brill gets the 18-3 tech victory against Stanley Wojdylak (Rutgers leads 16-6)
165-Pounds: Jackson Turley gets the 10-3 win over Jeremy Nurnberger. (Rutgers leads 1-6)
174-Pounds: Anthony Olivieri gets the victory over Haakon Mathewson, final score 8-3. (Rutgers leads 22-6)
184-Pounds: Billy Janzer wins by a forfeit. (Rutgers leads 28-6)
197-Pounds: Jordan Pagano gets the first period fall over Justin Hopman (Rutgers leads 34-6)
HEAVYWEIGHT: Alex Esposito gets the 14-4 major decision over Jase Crouse (Rutgers WINS 38-6)
#Rutgers redshirt freshman @MalMilly gets the takedown to secure the overtime victory over defending D-II national champ Brendan Howard. pic.twitter.com/CVNTNxTNu9— Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) November 2, 2019
RUTGERS BEATS PITT-JOHNSTOWN -- 22-9
125-Pounds: Malcolm Robinson with the 3-1 overtime takedown (seen above) on Brendan Howard to get the win. (Rutgers leads 3-0)
133-Pounds: Tyler Warner beats Sammy Alvarez by a final score of 9-4 (Tied 3-3)
141-Pounds: Jojo Aragona gets the 6-2 decision victory against Jacob Ealy. (Rutgers leads 6-3)
149-Pounds: Chris Eddins gets the 5-0 decision over Nick Santos. (Tied 6-6)
157-Pounds: Michael Van Brill earns a 9-3 decision over Jacob Smith. (Rutgers leads 9-6)
165-Pounds: Devin Austin manages to beat Brett Donner, by a score of 4-3. (Tied 9-9)
174-Pounds: Joe Grello manages to get the 9-6 decision Brock Biddle. (Rutgers leads 12-9)
184-Pounds: Billy Janzer beats Connor Craig by a score of 5-0. (Rutgers leads 15-9)
197-Pounds: Jordan Pagano earns the 11-1 decision over Mike Geyer (Rutgers leads 19-9)
HEAVYWEIGHT: Christian Colucci gets the final win of the day with a 4-0 decision over Allan Beattie (Rutgers WINS 22-9)
Stay tuned for more as The Knight Report’s Lex Knapp will have a more in depth article about today's quad match very soon!