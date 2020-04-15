To a place that brought in an 18 year old kid and turned him into a man, thank you. I couldn’t have asked for a better team and family that I’ve had these past 4 years. I got nothing but… https://t.co/7bEX1xeCJ3

For his fifth and final season, Matt Correnti will not be wrestling with a block R on his chest. The redshirt senior took to Instagram this afternoon, announcing he will be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Correnti took a redshirt in his second year, with the hopes of growing into a heavyweight. Despite having a successful redshirt year on the open tournament circuit, Correnti was unable to put on the size necessary to be a full-time heavyweight, and inevitably came back down to 197-lbs the following year.



In his redshirt sophomore season, Correnti earned the starting role just about midway through the season, but he did not appear to be the same. Correnti was up and down in his performances, going 12 – 15 on the year, without qualifying for the NCAA tournament.

This past season, he lost the starting spot to NCAA qualifier, Jordan Pagano, but did see mat time off of the bench. Correnti would fill in for an injured Pagano here and there, while also wrestling at heavyweight for an injured Christian Colucci. Correnti went 12 – 5 last year, with a 2 – 2 record in dual meets.

The departure of Matt Correnti leaves a bit of a question mark for the Scarlet Knights as they head into 2020 – 21. With Jordan Pagano graduating, the starting job at 197-lbs looked to be Correnti’s to lose. Currently on the roster, there is only one returning 197-lber, Kyle Lightner. Lightner has only one dual meet appearance in two years on the banks.

It is possible that incoming true freshman, John Poznanski, steps into the role in his first season. Billy Janzer is another possible candidate to be moving up a weight class, but the eye test would indicate Janzer is comfortable at 184 – lbs and not going up. Meaning, as it stands, the starting job could come down to Lightner and Poznanski.