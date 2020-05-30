 Rutgers Wrestling Recruiting Hot board: Class of 2021 edition
Rutgers Wrestling Recruiting Hot board: Class of 2021 edition

Kyonte Hamilton
Lex Knapp • TheKnightReport
Wrestling Analyst

VERBAL COMMITMENTS

No. 4, Kyonte Hamilton – Georgetown Prep, MD (Heavyweight)

One of the first, and possibly one of the best, pick-ups for Rutgers’ 2021 class was Keyonte Hamilton. Hamilton has become well-known as one of the best big men in the country. Recently, the future Rutgers heavyweight announced he will also be playing football when he gets on the banks.

Dylan Weaver – Lyndhurst, NJ (149/157-pounds)

As a junior, Dylan Weaver took 4th in the New Jersey state tournament. That would be something to be proud of for most, but not Weaver. He believes he should have won the title in 2020, and is hungrier than ever to achieve his goal in 2021.

No. 27, Joey Olivieri – Hanover Park, NJ (133-pounds)

Joey Olivieri finished off his junior year in very impressive fashion, winning the 132-lb state title. Olivieri defeated University of Virginia signee, Dylan Cedeno, in the finals.

Shayne Van Ness
2021 TOP PROSPECTS


