Scarlet Nation has confirmed that Rutgers wrestling landed an in-state commit tonight from Wall Township junior Rob Kanniard, who recently finished second in the 160-pound division state final. Kanniard finished 45-1 this past season, with his only loss coming to state champion Shane Griffith of Bergen Catholic.

This past summer, Kanniard won the United States Cadet Freestyle national championship on out in Fargo, N.D. He will arrive at Rutgers as part of the program’s class of 2019.