BOOM! Rutgers Wrestling has landed a commitment in the 2024 class as two time state champ Conner Harer has committed to the Scarlet Knights.

Harer hails from Montgomery High School out in Pennsylvania and has already claimed two PIAA state titles at two different weight classes, with his most recent coming at 152-pounds. On top of that he also finished in fifth place his freshman year and currently holds an overall record of 133-5 record as he heads into his senior year.