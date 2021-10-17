Rutgers Women's Soccer shines on senior day, earn share of B1G title

On a picture-perfect fall day in Piscataway, the Rutgers Women’s soccer team honored its many talented seniors prior to the match before staying perfect themselves in Big 10 Conference play by defeating Michigan State by a score of 1-0. As they have done all season, the Knights utilized a strong defense ahead of goaltender Meagan McClelland—who registered her seventh shutout of the season—to keep Rutgers with an unblemished conference mark much to the delight of the 1,132 fans in attendance. GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE FOR MORE

The Scarlet Knights improved to 8-0 against Big 10 opponents and 13-2 overall on the strength of a goal by forward Allison Lowery at 61:35. Rutgers, now 9-1 at home, faced a determined Michigan State team, and even though a passing rain shower temporarily chased some fans from their seats, it could not dim the resolve of the Scarlet Knights, whose defense once again clamped down on their opponents like a boa constrictor, limiting the Spartans to just four shots in the game. Despite the Scarlet Knights spending a good deal of time in the attacking end of the pitch in the first half, they saw their chances go for naught and the game was tied 0-0 at the break. The ten first-half shots on net by the Scarlet Knights produced no results, and the four shots that they did manage to get on goal were easily handled by Michigan State’s goalkeeper, junior Lauren Kozal. In the second half, the Knights warmed to the task, and the scoring chances began more plentiful than the lantern flies at Yurcak Field. The Rutgers offensive attacks began coming in waves, and when senior Amirah Ali clanged a shot off the cross bar, the Rutgers faithful let out a collective groan.