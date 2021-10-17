Rutgers Women's Soccer shines on senior day, earn share of B1G title
On a picture-perfect fall day in Piscataway, the Rutgers Women’s soccer team honored its many talented seniors prior to the match before staying perfect themselves in Big 10 Conference play by defeating Michigan State by a score of 1-0. As they have done all season, the Knights utilized a strong defense ahead of goaltender Meagan McClelland—who registered her seventh shutout of the season—to keep Rutgers with an unblemished conference mark much to the delight of the 1,132 fans in attendance.
The Scarlet Knights improved to 8-0 against Big 10 opponents and 13-2 overall on the strength of a goal by forward Allison Lowery at 61:35. Rutgers, now 9-1 at home, faced a determined Michigan State team, and even though a passing rain shower temporarily chased some fans from their seats, it could not dim the resolve of the Scarlet Knights, whose defense once again clamped down on their opponents like a boa constrictor, limiting the Spartans to just four shots in the game.
Despite the Scarlet Knights spending a good deal of time in the attacking end of the pitch in the first half, they saw their chances go for naught and the game was tied 0-0 at the break. The ten first-half shots on net by the Scarlet Knights produced no results, and the four shots that they did manage to get on goal were easily handled by Michigan State’s goalkeeper, junior Lauren Kozal.
In the second half, the Knights warmed to the task, and the scoring chances began more plentiful than the lantern flies at Yurcak Field. The Rutgers offensive attacks began coming in waves, and when senior Amirah Ali clanged a shot off the cross bar, the Rutgers faithful let out a collective groan.
After a questionable non-call near the Rutgers goal, the Knights transitioned, and when freshman Riley Tiernan fed Allison Lowery, the sophomore put the ball past Kozal for the only goal of the game. It was the Bridgewater, NJ native’s fourth goal of the season, and had come after she replaced the injured Samantha Kroeger early in the second half.
As has been the hallmark of the Knights all season, the defense continuously outraced their opponents to the ball, ending potential Spartan scoring chances while providing the Rutgers offense with numerous possessions. Michigan State could muster only four shots in the game, while the Scarlet Knights amassed 33 chances, with 10 of those on goal.
The Knights next travel to Indiana on Oct 21 to face the Hoosiers before closing out the regular season on Sunday Oct 24 against Illinois.
