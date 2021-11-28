Rutgers women's soccer set for their toughest test yet in Florida State

The Seminoles (20-1-2) shutout South Alabama 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and followed it up with an impressive pounding of No. 25 SMU, 5-1. But, just as with the Scarlet Knights, Florida State found itself in real battles as they progressed this post season. Tough matches against No. 19 Pepperdine (a 1-0 victory) and No. 9 Michigan (a 1-0 overtime win) have tested the Seminoles, who are looking to get into the Finals for the third time in the last four years.

The last two contests have taken their toll physically. The relentless offensive pressure exerted by both the Horned Frogs and the Razorbacks wore the Scarlet Knights down, and the need to play constant defense bottled up Rutgers and prevented their goal scorers from mounting counter attacks. Both TCU and Arkansas employed a similar strategy, and Rutgers might well expect a similar approach from their next opponent, No. 1 ranked Florida State.

But the road has not been easy. Consecutive games against TCU and Arkansas both went past double-overtime and into the penalty kick shootout round. Those two victories, due in large part to the brilliance of goalkeeper Meagan McClelland, have sent the Scarlet Knights to the Semi-Finals in Santa Clara, California. McClelland has only allowed three goals in the four games played during the NCAA Tournament, including shutouts against Bucknell and St. Louis.

Now, they have made it to the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

It has been an incredible year for the Rutgers women’s soccer team. They went undefeated in their Big Ten schedule, took the regular season conference title and have lost only three games all year.

The Seminoles’ most dangerous goal scorer is sophomore forward Beata Olsson (14-1-29), but get production from senior Clara Robbins (6-8-20), midfielder Yujie Zhao (5-9-19) and junior Jenna Nighswonger (3-8-14), who is second on the team in shots taken (51) this season.

Florida State is a good passing team, and the Scarlet Knights should expect a flurry of quick touch passes designed to make an already tired Rutgers team scramble around the pitch. The Noles average 16 shots per game, so the Knights will need to play disciplined soccer, keeping the FSU attackers to the outside while disrupting the passing lanes. Rutgers uncharacteristically allowed Arkansas to take 26 shots in their quarter-finals game, whereas RU opponents typically averaged a mere nine shots per match during the course of the 2021 season.

FSU plays a possession game, and average holding the ball for nearly 60 minutes per match. The Knights will need to be patient and stay in position to disrupt the Seminoles’ playmaking forwards.

If there is an area to exploit, it is goalkeeping. Seminoles goalkeeper Cristina Roque has an impressive goals-against-average of 0.64, but only a .697 save percentage. Since FSU typically allows opponents five shots per game, the Scarlet Knights will need to pepper the sophomore goalie with shots and force her to make saves. In the three most difficult games Florida State had this season—ties against North Carolina and Virginia, as well as a loss against Duke—the Seminoles allowed 12, 12 and eight shots respectively. That means that when the Scarlet Knights can get past the FSU defenders, they need to take shots when they have an opening, rather than looking to make passes for the perfect shot.

But getting through the FSU defense is the problem. Like many championship-caliber teams, the Seminoles win with defense, and have outscored the opposition 65-13 this season. Florida State’s senior defender Emily Madril was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021, while teammate Jaelin Howell was named ACC Midfielder of the Year. They, along with All-ACC senior Yujie Zhao, comprise the core of the FSU defense.

For Rutgers, McClelland—the Third Team All Big Ten goalkeeper—is shining in net at a time when the Scarlet Knights need her most. Offensively, Amirah Ali continues her All-American play, while freshman Riley Tiernan has become an absolute terror for opponents, and is a true two-way player.

If Rutgers’ offensive chances will be limited, they may look to score from distance. Head coach Mike O’Neill may look to have sophomore Becci Fluchel attack with shots in the FSU zone, to take advantage of her incredible leg strength.

But there are concerns for the Scarlet Knights. Conspicuous in her absence during the shootouts against both TCU and Arkansas was senior Frankie Tagliaferri, who played only 68 of the 110 total minutes of Rutgers’ Quarter-Final match. In addition, Big Ten Defender of the Year Gabby Provenzano has been playing through injuries, and appears to be literally and figuratively limping to the end of the season.

The Knights have four days to rest up and heal up as they travel to California for their Semi-Final game. After the bitter cold (37-degree) marathon game against Arkansas at Yurcak Field, the projected game-time temperature of 71 degrees will be a welcome change. The match is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 3 and will be carried by ESPNU.