Rutgers Women’s Soccer Posts Third Straight Shutout Win, 2-0

Post scored in the game’s first minute when she took a lead pass from Riley Tiernan, and the Knights were off and running on their way to their third consecutive win.

Junior Allie Post scored twice, and Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Bodmer registered a clean sheet as the Scarlet Knights downed the N.C. State Wolfpack, 2-0, before a crowd of 972 at Yurcak Field on Sunday.

Defensively, the Scarlet Knights held the Wolfpack to just six shots in the match, only three of which made it through on goal to Bodmer, who looked confident in net.

For the match, RU outshot the Wolfpack 16-6, in a game that saw 19 fouls.

Rutgers utilized 16 position players in the game, as the Scarlet Knights looked to integrate their young players into the fold ahead of the start of Big Ten play later this week.

Up 1-0, Post registered a brace (two goals in the same match) when the Knights again made two sharp passes, one by Gabriela Gil and one by Tiernan, to set up the junior for her second tally at 67:47.

Tiernan turned at the midfield circle and found Gil, who threaded the needle through the Wolfpack defense, setting up Post, who fired the ball past N.C. State’s diving goalkeeper, Olivia Pratapas, giving the Knights the 2-0 lead.