When the Rutgers women's basketball team opened their season last year against Hofstra, true freshman Kaylene Smikle came off the bench and only played 18 minutes, scoring 7 points. Fast forward one year later, she's now the team's star player and will once again be counted on to light up the scoreboard

The All-Big Ten Second Teamer and Freshman of the Year runner-up (just barely behind Ohio State's Cotie McMahon) also gave teams fits on defense. Smikle's 2.2 steals per game ranked fourth in the conference, and seemingly every game she jumped a passing lane once or twice to give herself an easy fast break bucket.

Smikle was a freshman sensation on the Banks, leading the team in scoring averaging almost 18 points per game, most by a freshman in the Big Ten and in program history. She was also the only Scarlet Knight to score 20 points in a game, and did it 15 times. Smikle also led the team in three-point shooting and was third in free throw percentage on extremely high volume, with the third-most free throw makes and attempts in the entire conference.

Smikle's size at the guard spot helped give her the ability to be aggressive driving at the rim, where her finishing ability was able to shine. Whether uncontested or finishing through contact, she often was able to get around and generate a good look to score. Her knockdown shooting ability also meant that defenders had to crash hard at the perimeter, where she would utilize a ball fake to get the defense off-balance to attack the basket.

The Farmingdale, NY native didn't even start the season in the starting lineup, but she played well enough that head coach Coquese Washington was left with no choice but to start her. After spending the first 13 games coming off the bench, she got her first start against New Orleans and then started the final 19 games of the season.

Her microwave scoring ability became even more important in the conference slate, as she scored over 25 points six times against Big Ten opponents, including 29 and 25 against ranked opponents Maryland and Indiana, respectively.

Simply put, Smikle was the star this Rutgers team needed, especially given its scoring struggles last season. The Scarlet Knights ranked last in points per game despite having a scorer like Smikle. Even as a true freshman, she was relied on to carry the offense against the gauntlet of the Big Ten. That experience, plus an extra year of developing her skills and getting stronger, gives a lot of confidence that she can replicate the superstar production she put up.

Another reason for confidence in Smikle's growth is the reinforcements around her. Thanks to the additions of Mya Petticord, Destiny Adams, Lisa Thompson, and Jillian Huerter, there will be much more in the offensive cupboard in terms of scoring and playmaking.

Adams will be a presence down low that can both attack the basket and do work on the perimeter. Another scorer with the ball in her hands will force defenses to account for both of them, instead of just keying in on Smikle being the main scorer.



Slotting in at the point guard spot, Petticord's arrival will likely be the biggest key to Smikle's growth. She can take over some of the ballhandling responsibilities that Smikle carried last season, while also being the primary playmaker. That playmaking ability also frees up other scorers, including Smikle, to give everyone more space on the perimeter and near the basket.

A defensive backcourt of Smikle and Thompson could wreak havoc given both of their athleticism and tendencies on the defensive end. Huerter's shooting ability opens up the perimeter and the paint to give Smikle room to operate.

Even as a true sophomore, Kaylene Smikle's experience and skills from last year should translate once again to become one of the premier players in the Big Ten conference, and maybe in the entire country.