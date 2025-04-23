Rutgers Basketball's Ace Bailey declares for 2025 NBA Draft

Following one season on the banks, Rutgers Basketball freshman wing Ace Bailey has announced that he will be entering the 2025 NBA Draft.

Despite the not as expected season, Bailey was one of the top freshmen in all of college basketball and despite some inconsistencies, he flashed at several points including 39 and 37 point performances against Indiana and Northwestern.

The Chattanooga, Tennessee native appeared in 30 games (30 starts) in his lone year on the banks. During that time span, Harper finished second all-time in points scored in program history by a freshmen with 527 total points and averaged 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.6% from three.

According to several early NBA Mock Drafts, Bailey draft status is solidly in the top five pick range with some having him as high as the No. 2 overall pick this summer.

Bailey is expected to join Dylan Harper as the first time that two Scarlet Knights were selected in the NBA Draft since 1985 when the Atlanta Hawks selected John Battle with the 84th overall pick fourth round and the Boston Celtics selected Chris Remley with the 162nd overall pick in the seventh round.