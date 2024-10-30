Rutgers Women's Basketball Full 2024-25 Preview: The Players

With the Rutgers Women's Basketball team's season just a week away, The Knight Report previews all aspects of the Scarlet Knights. Head coach Coquese Washington enters a key third season leading the program, and this year represents her best chance to take a step forward with some of the incoming and returning talent on the team. Today is a comprehensive look at the team's roster, previewing each player and how they fit on the court.

THE GUARDS

No. 2 - Lisa Thompson (Soph., 5'9", Joliet, IL) Thompson enters her sophomore campaign in a similar spot as last year, with plenty of guards around her and looking to break through. While she did not play in the exhibition win over Caldwell due to injury, when she does return she will be a prime option in the Scarlet Knights' guard room. As a late commit in the 2023 recruiting class, Thompson's role fluctuated throughout the season as Rutgers struggled with injuries in the guard rotation. She averaged 7ppg, 2rpg, and 1.3apg as a true freshman, starting 21 games. She made her first career start against Texas Tech in the South Point Invitational after Mya Petticord suffered an injury. She then started the next 20 straight games before being limited down the stretch with injury issues of her own. Thompson had up and down performances but showed a pretty high ceiling, including scoring in double-figures four times in a stretch of five games to start Big Ten play. At times Thompson thrived in Washington's uptempo system, often being at her best with the ball in her hands and a chance to get downhill towards the rim. An athletic lead guard, Thompson also showed promise with her jumper, developing a pull-up midrange game that worked nicely off screens. Next up for the Illinois native is improving her efficiency, as she shot 35.3% from the floor and averaged 2.5 turnovers per game. Some more offensive weapons around her and better health - for her and the rest of the team - should give her a better infrastructure to grow in as she enters Year 2 in the Big Ten. "Now I feel more confident in my role as a point guard overall, trying to speed up and play fast. That helps my teammates to play fast with me, so I try to do my best to control the tempo the best way I can." No. 3 - Mya Petticord (Jr., 5'9", Detroit, MI) A member of the 2023 transfer portal class after a season at Texas A&M, Petticord had an up-and-down first season on the Banks dealing with multiple separate injuries. When she was on the court however, Petticord was effective as a shot-creating lead guard that Washington recruited her to be. She averaged 10.4ppg, 3.4rpg, and 2.2apg in 21 games, starting 19 of them. In the season opener against Monmouth, Petticord led the way with 17 points and six rebounds, crucial in a 56-51 victory. She struggled to find the same efficiency from the floor in the ensuing five games before suffering an injury in the team's loss to Fairfield, missing a month of action. Immediately upon returning, Petticord was relied upon heavily with Kaylene Smikle also injured, playing at least 34 minutes in eight straight games, averaging 12.4ppg in that stretch. She then suffered an ankle injury that clearly hobbled her, being in and out of the rotation for a week to start February, Her finest performance of the season came against Minnesota in February, where she played all 40 minutes and scored a season-high 21 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, putting the offense on her back down the stretch. This season, Petticord will likely start at point guard and direct traffic on offense as a solid passer and handler, with the chance to be a microwave scorer on the perimeter, something Rutgers lacked last year without her in the lineup. Like Thompson, Petticord would be well-fashioned to improve her efficiency, but she will likely be the main ballhandler and will be in charge of distributing and creating within the offense. "During the offseason I really just tried to focus on getting healthy, getting stronger, and just connecting with my teammates more. I've been talking with my position coach - and all of my coaches in general - to see what I can do better for the team, and talking to my teammates more and getting more of a chemistry feel with them, to get more connected so it can transfer onto the court." No. 5 - Deja Young (Jr., 5'9", Teaneck, NJ) Young joined the program as a walk-on two weeks ago, returning home after spending her freshman season as a walk-on at Hampton in the 2022-23 campaign. She actually had some experience at Jersey Mike's Arena that season, as the Pirates and Scarlet Knights faced off in December of that season, a game Rutgers won 76-68. Young did not suit up in the contest. At Teaneck High School, she led the team to postseason success averaging 13.6ppg, 3.5rpg and 3.7spg in her senior season. While she likely won't be counted on to make an impact in her first season on the Banks, it is not unprecedented for Washington to utilize and promote walk-ons. Just last season, Kennedy Brandt earned a scholarship midseason and played big minutes in the final weeks of the season. "We are super excited to round out our roster with the addition of Deja Young," Washington said in a release. "In the short time that Deja has been with us, she has leaned into the values that make our team click. She is a hard worker, an excellent thinker, and, most importantly, a great teammate." No. 11 - Awa Sidibe (Gr. Sr., 5-11, Bamako, Mali) One of the two Scarlet Knights from before Washington's coaching tenure, Sidibe was sorely missed as a veteran piece last season with experience all over the floor. She missed all of last season with a knee injury, giving her another year of eligibility for this season. Washington said Sidibe is still recovering from her injury, but is progressing well and is on schedule. After an impressive two-year stint at Salt Lake CC, she came to Rutgers and instantly provided size, rebounding, and defense at the guard spot. She was put in a more precarious spot in Washington's first year, becoming the team's point guard and primary ballhandler for the first half of the season. She performed admirably well, scoring in double-digits 18 times and led the team with 3.1apg, including a 15-point, eight-assist performance in a win over Wisconsin. Sidibe has a case for the team's best perimeter defender, taking on many tough assignments during her last healthy season and averaging over a steal per game. She projects to be a versatile veteran who plays hard defense, rebounds, and gets to the rim, with an added bonus of ballhandling and playmaking experience from her lone season running the offense. While her timetable to return is currently unknown, when Sidibe does return to the floor, she will make the Scarlet Knights better. "It's been a long process, shoutout to [Director of Rehabilitation] Bobby [Curtis], I spend almost all of my time with him... It's been smooth so far, being able to do more stuff than I used to." No. 32 - Kiyomi McMiller (Fr., 5-8", Silver Spring, MD) McMiller - appropriately nicknamed "The Product" - is poised to bring an instant impact to the Scarlet Knights as a freshman. Ranked 27th in ESPN's recruiting rankings, McMiller brings a flair to the game not often seen by true freshmen. Her handles have been compared to Jamal Crawford - including breaking out one of his special moves in Sunday's exhibition - and should bring excitement to Jersey Mike's Arena on a daily basis. Originally from Maryland, McMiller starred at Life Center Academy in Burlington, New Jersey, averaging 30.1ppg in her senior season. She also became a trailblazer off the court, as in February of 2023 she became the first high school athlete to sign an NIL deal with Jordan Brand as a junior in high school. It may take a little bit however, as the Scarlet Knights have depth at both guard spots (see all of the above). McMiller showed her potential in the exhibition as a microwave scorer with the ball in her hands, scoring 21 points off the bench from all three levels. She also can be a solid passer, it's just a matter of unlocking her vision and fully acclimating to a college offense. Obviously it's tough to take away too much of how McMiller will look in college when her only game was against a Division II school, but it was apparent her ballhandling and shot-creating ability are among the tops on the team, and as she continues to gel with her teammates, she could help lead an improved scoring attack as a primary creator on the perimeter or attacking the rim. "I would say I've been prepared to play in college my whole life. People might think that's a joke, but I'm being dead serious. I've been practicing against - for the most part - people older than me, people five, six years older than me, grown men. I've been college-ready since I've been in elementary school... I've been preparing for this all my life. Everyone just needs to be prepared for what I'm about to bring." No. 33 - Kennedy Brandt (Soph., 5'10", Glen Ellyn, IL) Originally a walk-on prior to her freshman season last year, Brandt earned a scholarship midseason, and eventually contributed late in the season due to injuries. Brandt played in nine games, including being in the rotation for the final three games. She made the most of her opportunities, scoring in four of those games. She hit three-pointers in games at Michigan State, and in the Big Ten Tournament against Minnesota, being able to spot up from the perimeter and be a solid catch-and-shoot threat. She played 17 and 12 minutes in those games, respectively Brandt's role going into this season is uncertain because she was put in an unusual spot down the stretch last year. She will be in the mix as a depth guard, likely mostly playing shooting guard as a threat from the perimeter. It will be a valuable skill for the team, as again they struggled to create from the perimeter. One aspect of Brandt's impact that is absolutely certain, is her impact on the team off the court. She is always leading the bench celebrations, in huddles, and had become a true embodiment of the program's culture, a big reason for her scholarship. "A lot of it is just experience, and being here with the coaching staff, and them building who I am as a player. Then also, connecting with the team and using them as building blocks to help in getting me better."

THE WINGS

No. 4 - Antonia Bates (Jr., 6'3", Easton, PA) The lone newcomer from the 2022-23 season remaining on the Scarlet Knights, Bates has become a player who won't put up eye-popping numbers on the stat sheet, but her impact goes far beyond the box score. The former Notre Dame High School and Rutgers Prep standout came up as a guard, but quickly grew and shifted more towards becoming a wing. The guard upbringing is apparent, as Bates has the ability to direct traffic on offense and set up her teammates in good spots to convert. She has also grown into a tremendous defensive weapon, both on the perimeter and near the rim. During some of the aforementioned injury issues in the guard room last season, Bates moved to point guard for a few games, becoming the team's primary ballhandler. She ranked 14th in the Big Ten with 3.2apg. She is an unselfish passer, so much that Washington remarked last season she wished Bates would shoot more. She adjusted well into the role, however, and that versatility means she can be put in many different spots and have success. On defense, she battles with Sidibe as the team's top perimeter defender thanks to her length and fluidity moving on defense. She causes problems at the rim as well, ranking fourth in the conference with 1.5bpg. Blocking shots has been a strength for Bates even since her freshman season, and has kept up as a strength as Bates' defensive game has improved elsewhere. One aspect of her game Bates can improve on is her shooting, as she shot 34.8% from the floor and 30.9% from the three-point line. Her solid form and 68.4% clip from the free throw line are encouraging signs that her shooting can improve. Bates does not need to score to see success on the floor, and she will continue to be relied upon in a pivotal junior campaign, one that could see her contend for the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award. "[Fans can expect] whatever the team needs of me. I'm the type of player that, if Coach asks something of me, I'm going to be able to do it. I'm a very versatile player, and that's not going to change. So whatever the team needs of me." No. 14 - JoJo Lacey (Gr. Sr., 6'1", Douglassville, PA) Lacey joins the Scarlet Knights after spending four seasons at Boston College, using her COVID season of eligiblity to come closer to home. Another versatile wing that can play both guard and forward, Lacey's high-major experience serves her well, as she has become one of the veteran leaders on the team already. The 6-foot-1 wing has overcome plenty of adversity in her college career, and brings more that experience to not only be that veteran presence, but also help the team win with her play on the floor. On the court, Lacey is at her best on the floor driving to the rim and playing inside the three-point line, excelling in the midrange. She is also a tough defender that can guard multiple positions. A former five-star coming out of high school, Lacey said after committing to Rutgers that she has a different perspective to give to some of the team's younger players, especially the highly-regarded recruits. Lacey will likely start on the wing, playing as a secondary ballhandler who can get to the rim and create her own shot. She had multiple breakout performances as an Eagle in her senior year, particularly on Senior Day, where the team upset North Carolina aided by a 23-point, eight-rebound performance by Lacey, along with five three-pointers. Though she likely will not be relied upon to convert from the perimeter, it would be a bonus to her game and showed flashes of it at times at Boston College. In the exhibition, Lacey scored 13 points - fourth-most on the team - and grabbed four rebounds. She also hit two three-pointers and shot 5-for-6 at the free throw line, adding to the optimism that Lacey could have an improved perimeter game. In her final collegiate season, Lacey projects as a tough defensive wing with strong slashing abilities who gives the team a veteran presence to lean on. "I would say the biggest transition for me is being able to play with a bunch of other fast guards. Usually, not everyone is as competitive and not everyone is versatile in every single way, so I would say the biggest difference for me is playing with a bunch of good guards." No. 22 - Zachara Perkins (Fr., 6'3", Houston, TX) The first commit of the 2024 class, Perkins joins Rutgers from far away in Houston, but Northeast basketball is in her DNA. Perkins' mother, DeMya Walker-Wheatfall, starred at Rancocas Valley Regional High School in Mount Holly, New Jersey, before later becoming a WNBA star, winning a championship and earning an All-Star nod in her 14-year career. Her father, Ben Perkins, also played at Providence for two seasons. Perkins brings a lot of that tough playstyle in her own game, as yet another versatile piece on the wing with size and length for the Scarlet Knights. In a similar mold as Bates, she has a growing offensive game but already has a solid defensive floor to build upon as a freshman in the Big Ten. At Summercreek High School in Houston, Perkins led her team to plenty of success while averaging 18.6ppg and 9.8rpg, to go along with 3.1bpg in her junior season, previously spending her first two years at St. Pius X in Atlanta. She eventually chose the Scarlet Knights over Tulsa and Syracuse. Though she has only played in one game at the college level, her strengths were already apparent. Against Caldwell, she finished third on the team in scoring and rebounding with 17 points and nine rebounds, along with two blocks. She got the nod to start the game and played a team-high 36 minutes - six more than the next-most for Rutgers - in several lineup combinations. Her energy was apparent from the jump, and was tasked with many different assignments on offense and defense. On offense, she had some chances as the primary ballhandler, but mainly attacked the rim off the catch and drove through contact in the paint, shooting 8-for-11 from the free throw line. She played fantastic around the rim for the game, also grabbing six offensive rebounds and creating second chances. On defense, she matched up on both the perimeter and at the rim, performing admirably well in both situations, especially in her first collegiate game. Perkins' ceiling is as high as any on the team, and she has a real chance to contribute big minutes as a freshman given the Scarlet Knights' versatility throughout. "I think that my mom really laid a foundation for me. She really helped me with a lot of tips to get where I am now. I also feel like I was very independent and I wanted to be independent because I grew up that way. I think the program really has helped me form my own confidence for myself, and I really appreciate my team and my coaches for that."

THE FORWARDS/CENTERS

No. 1 - Destiny Adams (Sr., 6'3", Manchester, NJ) Adams returns for her second and final season as a Scarlet Knight after her first two seasons at the University of North Carolina. The former McDonald's All-American and New Jersey Gatorade Player of the Year broke out as a true star in her first season on the Banks, leading the team in scoring and rebounding with multiple eye-popping performances along with eight double-doubles. She averaged 15.8ppg and 8.1rpg, ranking 12th and sixth in the Big Ten, respectively. Chief among them was her final game of the season, as Adams carried a depleted Rutgers squad on her back against Minnesota in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, with the Scarlet Knights just falling short despite Adams' 31 points and 24 rebounds. She will be relied on as the team's veteran leader and number one offensive option again, with her toughness on the low block and on the boards. Her wide array of post moves and ability to get at the rim against any defense makes her a weapon that teams have to gameplan against on a daily basis. Adams' toughness and physicality on defense is also an important part of her game, but it does leave her prone to foul trouble, as she ranked second in the Big Ten in fouls per game and fouled out four times. That's the trade-off with an extremely physical interior presence, and coaches will certainly take it with the upside it brings. Despite being an established veteran, Adams is still trying to evolve as a player, as well. Particularly in the Caldwell exhibition, she showcased an increased willingness to shoot from outside the paint, including two three-pointers. Washington said following the game she and the coaching staff have worked with Adams with "expanding her game and doing some different things." She does not have to become a sharpshooter, but if her perimeter game is something defenses have to think even a little bit about, it makes her post play that much more dangerous. Adams has also become more perimeter-oriented on defense. She led all players with five steals against the Cougars, and showed a comfort level guarding the perimeter on switches and blitzes. If Adams can grow into a fully rounded out wing coupled with her impact near the rim, she has a chance to get her named called in next April's WNBA Draft. "I just want to be somebody that's there for my teammates, somebody they know that they can lean on and have their back. I think that's my biggest role as being a leader. I just want them to know that there's always somebody always there for them and somebody that can bring the team together." No. 44 - Janae Walker (Soph., 6'3", Tyrone, GA) Walker adds depth to the Scarlet Knights' frontcourt by way of the University of Kentucky, opting to enter the transfer portal after Wildcats head coach Kyra Elzy was fired at the end of the season. She does have a connection to the staff, however, as USC was among the finalists for Walker coming out of high school, where she was recruited by current Rutgers assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Nneka Enemkpali. The Georgia native did not have a huge role in her freshman season in Lexington, playing in 28 games averaging 0.9ppg and 1.3rpg in 7.5mpg. Despite the low volume, she did lead the Wildcats in blocks four times. Coming out of Sandy Creek High School in Georgia, she was hailed as a post threat that can run the floor and protect the rim. One game into her Rutgers career, her size and rim protection ability were apparent. Though she only played 11 minutes against Caldwell, she grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked three shots, while also committing three fouls. Having three years of eligibility remaining, Walker has plenty of room to grow as a big on both offense and defense, with plenty of veteran experience around her on the roster and coaching staff. Her outlook is solid, though currently her defined role is uncertain. The Scarlet Knights have a few options - including Walker - to play power forward or center throughout the season, but Walker can provide good depth with solid rim-protecting ability. Rutgers did not have a ton of depth at center last year, and now with Kassondra Brown having graduated, Walker will slide into the big rotation. Walker will likely play around 10-15 minutes per game, and if she can cut down the fouls - she averaged 5.3 fouls committed per 40 minutes according to Bart Torvik in a small sample size - she can be a reliable player off the bench as she continues to grow as a player in her second year of high-major basketball. "I'm really excited to play some Big Ten ball. I think from top to bottom this is going to be the best conference this year, so I'm super excited." "I think I chose this place for the family atmosphere as one of my biggest reasons, especially coming from Lexington and going to Piscatway, it's definitely a different vibe, more of a city vibe. I can really appreciate the warmth of it." No. 54 - Chyna Cornwell (Gr. Sr., 6'3", Conover, NC) The longest-tenured Scarlet Knight, Cornwell opted to spend her final season of college basketball at Rutgers. Cornwell was given a larger role in Washington's first season after playing in 33 games over her first two seasons. She made her first career start in the first game of her junior year, and has not looked back since. Cornwell earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after finishing third in the Big Ten in rebounds per game, including three of the top ten rebounding games in the conference that year. In her senior season, her stats took a bit of a dip due to the emergence of Adams, but she still played an important role under the rim and on the boards, notching 7.3ppg and 7.2rpg. She has started all but two of the Scarlet Knights' games over the last two seasons. Cornwell once again should be in line to be one of the team's top rebounders and a steady presence on defense. She is a tenacious rebounder on both sides of the floor, ranking fourth in the Big Ten with 80 offensive rebounds as well. Given the added depth at forward, it should give Cornwell a good opportunity to still have her usual impact while still not needing to be relied on for 30+ minutes. The North Carolina native will likely start next to Destiny Adams, as she did for much of last season on the block, giving the Scarlet Knights one of the stronger rebounding and defensive duos in the conference. Even with the star-studded guards such as Caitlin Clark and now JuJu Watkins breaking out as star talents, the Big Ten remains a league won near the rim, and having a rock-solid big rotation is key. The conference has plenty of stars at forward as well, including Illinois' Kendall Bostic, Wisconsin's Serah Williams, and Nebraska's Alexis Markowski. Cornwell brings stability, leadership, and a tough streak near the rim that is key for a Rutgers team entering a potential swing season. In her fifth season, she is the most experienced player at Rutgers for a team with eight of the 12 players on the roster entering their first or second year with the program. "I came back for this program in general. Rutgers has my heart, always has since I got here on this campus my freshman year. I came here just for the program in general, my teammates, my coaches, I just love this program, I love everything about New Jersey, and my heart lays here."