DePaul Catholic (NJ) 2022 defensive lineman Q’yaeir Price was a Syracuse commit up until late last month.

The Scarlet Knights had been in on the Paterson native since offering him in March of 2020, one of the first big recruiting stretches in the second tenure in Piscataway for head coach Greg Schiano. It was very strong mutual interest, but not enough for a commitment for a few reasons.

Then, just days ago, Price’s phone rang. The two sides got over the hump.

“It was a numbers game at first, but Coach Schiano gave me a call and told me he had scholarships available,” Price told The Knight Report. “The phone call was unexpected, but Coach Schiano is a man of his word. Coach Schiano and Coach Nunzio [Campanile] recruited me the whole way and even while I was committed to Syracuse, but Rutgers is the place for me.”

