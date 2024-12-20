TKR Pod: 2024 Rate Bowl Preview with Scott McFarland of Boscoe's Boys

Mike is joined by Scott McFarland of the Boscoe's Boys podcast to discuss everything Kansas State ahead of the matchup with Rutgers Football in the 2024 Rate Bowl. They cover everything from...

- Vibes around the program in year six of Chris Klieman and how the 2024 season went (2:00)

- Who to expect to see playing for the Wildcats (10:00)

- If Avery Johnson has hit expectations this year (13:00)

- Who will replace DJ Giddens at RB for KSU (17:00)

- Who to watch out for in the passing game for KSU (21:30)

- What happened to KSU's offense down the stretch (23:00)

- Why so many KSU fans are upset with OC Conor Riley (26:00)

- What to expect from the OL in this game (29:00)

- Who to watch other than Big 12 D-Lineman of the year along the DL other than Brendan Mott (31:30)

- How good PFF's No. 1 ranked Power-Four LB Austin Romaine is (36:30)

- Why KSU has allowed to many big plays in 2024 (39:30)

- Why KSU has had so many issues snapping the ball this year on special teams and what that could mean for this game (43:00)

- Predictions (50:00)