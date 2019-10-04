Rutgers will play their first game without former head coach Chris Ash on Saturday, when Maryland comes to SHI Stadium for a Big Ten East clash.

Despite not having Ash in the fold anymore, recruiting still goes on, and Nunzio Campanile, as well as the rest of the Scarlet Knights' staff, will be hosting a number of prospects for the game.

Today, The Knight Report breaks down the list of anticipated visitors for Saturday afternoon's game, with the caveat that recruiting is fluid and there will be players not listed here that come, as well as players named below that do not end up "On The Banks" this weekend.