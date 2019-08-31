News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-31 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Rutgers Football vs. UMass -- day after thoughts!

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
@ChrisWasky
Beat Writer

Friday night, the Rutgers football team tasted victory for the first time since the season opening win last year. The Scarlet Knights broke an 11-game losing streak.Rutgers found itself down, but u...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}