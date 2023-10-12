The Scarlet Knights scored two second half goals in one minute to slam the door on the Wolverines as Rutgers downed Michigan, 2-0 before a crowd of 628 fans at Yurcak Field. If there’s one thing that can be said definitively about the 2023 season, it’s that the Scarlet Knights are better with Becci Fluchel on the pitch. Returning to action after missing several games due to injury, RU welcomed back their captain against the Wolverines, and while she only entered the match as a substitution, she assisted on the winning goal of the contest.

The Scarlet Knights donned pink uniforms in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness. (Mark Bator)

Donning pink uniforms in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness, the Scarlet Knights controlled the play for most of the first half, keeping Michigan bottled up in their end of the pitch.

Any incursion into the Rutgers zone in the first half was quickly dealt with by the RU defense. (Mark Bator)

Rutgers pressed offensively, recording nine opening period shots, while the Wolverines could muster only two through the first forty-five minutes. Despite controlling play, the first half ended in a scoreless tie.

Despite playing much of the first period in Michigan's end of the pitch, the teams went to the locker room deadlocked at the half. (Mark Bator)

However, the second half was another story. Michigan made key adjustments and got the better of play, getting more scoring chances and registering more shots while RU seemed to struggle to keep up. But that all changed when Captain Fluchel entered the match. Just over six minutes after stepping onto the pitch, Fluchel fed a perfect pass to the model of soccer consistency, junior Kylie Daigle. Daigle then unleashed a scorching shot off her left foot to beat Michigan goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski to her left side, giving the Scarlet Knights a 1-0 lead at 68:56.

