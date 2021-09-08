Rutgers stud LB Olakunle Fatukasi talks following big game versus Temple

“It was a great win today because it was a hard year for all of us,” senior linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi said after the game. “We went through a lot of adversity and worked through it and we just went through it since winter, spring, summer, training camp and now it paid off.”

It was about as good of a day for Rutgers’ defense that Head Coach Greg Schiano could have hoped for as Defensive Coordinator Robb Smith’s unit tallied five takeaways and held Temple’s offense to just 14 points as they rolled to a 61-14 victory.

This also marked the first time since 2019 where the Scarlet Knights could play in front of their home fans and try to use the crowd to their advantage.

“I must say it’s definitely different momentum when you make a big play and all you hear are fans,” Fatukasi added. “I love the fans, I love when they do the RU chant it’s just a different feeling.”

Finishing the day with three sacks, seven tackles, and a forced fumble, Fatukasi looks to continue building upon what was an outstanding 2020 season in which he was a Butkus Award Semifinalist.

“I was just playing the game, I just want to thank my defense and Coach [Robb] Smith,” he said. “We prepared for this the whole summer and we got the results.”

In addition, not only did the Scarlet Knights’ defense limit Temple to 261 total yards, but they stifled the Owls on third down to the tune of 2-13 and allowed just one fourth-down conversion as well.

“I feel like it’s a great start starting 1-0,” Fatukasi said. “Now I’m going to celebrate today and then when we get back tomorrow fix the corrections because we got Syracuse next.”

The unit also got the game going in terms of scoring as they were able to turn an Adam Korsak 56-yard punt that was downed at the one into a safety to give the Scarlet Knights an early 2-0 lead.

“It was great because it was not only me on the sack it was all the linebackers,” Fatukasi said. “It just showed how much we wanted that. So give it up to all my linebackers for getting that sack, it was great how we started.”

TKR’s Chris Nalwasky contributed to this report.

