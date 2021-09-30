A few Rutgers 2023 tight end offerees have committed elsewhere in recent weeks, but a prospect the program is very much in the running for is Archbishop Wood (PA) product Markus Dixon.

Dixon picked up his offer from the staff in July following the program’s annual summer barbecue, although one of the most satisfying events in his recruitment in recent weeks was the calendar turning to September.

He holds offers from a dozen schools and not being the one to have to initiate contact has allowed him to grow closer to many staffs.

“It opens our relationship more now than what it was,” Dixon told The Knight Report. “The comfortability level has improved a lot more.”

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE